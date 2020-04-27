Kylie Jenner reportedly drops $36.5 million on Holmby Hills showplace

Another year, another home for Kylie Jenner. The reality star has shelled out $36.5 million for a modern compound in Holmby Hills, TMZ reported.

It’s an impressive pickup for the world’s youngest billionaire, who bought some land in La Quinta last year and a contemporary mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area with Travis Scott the year before that.

At $36.5 million, this is L.A. County’s second-highest sale in April, behind only the famed estate of former L.A. Rams owner Georgia Frontiere — which traded hands for a whopping $43.3 million earlier this month.

Jenner’s new 15,000-square-foot stunner first surfaced for sale last summer at $55 million, records show. Spanning nearly an acre, the property boasts a single-story home built last year, a guesthouse, a basketball court and a chic outdoor space with a pool, fire pit and projection screen.

Clad in concrete, the fortress-like façade gives way to designer interiors. Lounges, bars and game rooms fill out the living spaces, which open through walls of glass to roughly 5,000 square feet of covered patio space.

Elsewhere are seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, two guest apartments, a kitchen with a marble island and a dining room with paneled walls.

Ginger Glass of Compass held the listing.

Jenner, 22, is largely known for her family’s reality series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which follows the lives of her siblings, in-laws and parents. Last year, she sold the controlling stake in her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, for $600 million. Forbes lists her net worth at $1 billion.