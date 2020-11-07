Hot Property newsletter: Music to home buyers’ ears

Home sellers are running the show in the residential real estate market these days. And this week we have a recording booth full of musicians who are ready to sign a deal. Among them are some top pop and rock names. So step on up buyers. Get a house and an autograph.

Our Home of the Week is a newly built three-story on the Strand in Hermosa Beach. Warm woods envelop the 3,750 square feet of rooms, while glass walls take in views of the ocean. A 12-foot quartzite bar, a sunken courtyard six feet from the sand and a penthouse suite with a mini-bar are among the features. The asking price is $12 million.

— Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



It’d be super, for a fan

A year after buying a Beverly Hills home for $8.5 million, Justin Bieber is looking to sell it for $9 million.

The short stay for the pop superstar comes as no surprise. Over the summer, he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, dropped $25.8 million on an 11,000-square-foot mansion on 2.5 acres a few miles north in Beverly Park.

The home for sale is a 6,100-square-foot 1930s Monterey Colonial with recently remodeled living spaces including a chic wine cellar, a movie theater, a bar and five bedrooms. A step-down lounge under dramatic beams opens outside to a fountain-fed infinity pool and a cabana.

Bieber, who catapulted to stardom through YouTube videos, has recorded five studio albums, the most recent of which, “Changes,” was released earlier this year. The 26-year-old singer won a Grammy in 2016 for best dance recording for his collaborations on the Jack Ü song “Where Are Ü Now.”

Justin Biever’s 6,100-square-foot home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and designer-decorated living spaces. (NearMap)

His performance night crash pad

English rocker Peter Frampton is looking to record a sale in Studio City, where his custom condo is on the market for $869,000. He bought it eight years ago for $600,000, records show, and has been using the home as a pied-à-terre when he performs in L.A.

The unit spans 1,650 square feet on the third story of Citron Modern Living, a complex with a courtyard entry, a gym and a rooftop terrace. The three-bedroom condo comes with Frampton’s custom furnishings.

Hardwood floors unify the floor plan. Sliding glass doors open to a balcony overlooking the neighborhood.

A native of England, Frampton played in the bands Humble Pie and the Herd but is best known for his work as a solo artist. The 70-year-old has released 15 studio albums and three live albums with hits including “Breaking All the Rules” and “Baby, I Love Your Way.”

Peter Frampton’s condo in the Citron Modern Living has open living space, three bedrooms and a balcony. (Jun Tang)

A Beach Boys rerelease

Wouldn’t it be nice if Mike Love finally sold his Pebble Beach mansion? The Beach Boys co-founder, who’s been trying to shed the home since 2011, recently relisted the Tuscan-style estate for $7 million.

Spanning over an acre with ocean views, the wooded property centers on a 9,000-square-foot mansion built in 2006. Among the bells and whistles are a wine cellar, a movie theater, a two-story piano nook and seven bedrooms.

The backyard includes a spa and dining area with a pizza oven.

Love, 79, co-founded the Beach Boys in 1961, and the surf-rock band went on to popularize the “California sound” with hits such as “Good Vibrations,” California Girls” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice?” In 1988, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group.

Mike Love’s one-acre estate centers on a Tuscan-style mansion with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 9,000 square feet. (NearMap)

This one was special ordered

A piece of fast food history was just served up in Santa Ynez, where a 554-acre ranch once owned by late McDonald’s owner Ray Kroc has listed for $29 million.

Kroc bought the property for $600,000 in the 1960s and spent years turning the scenic land into a research and development facility and a vacation spot for himself and other McDonald’s executives. Sadly, one can no longer “look for the golden arches” that once framed the entry to the property, but many other structures and features remain.

A massive 17,000-square-foot lodge comes complete with a commercial kitchen, a dining room for 100 people, a 3,000-square-foot great room, a 5,200-square-foot conference hall and 20 bedroom suites. The property can host up to 100 guests.

In the 1970s, a circular house was added atop a knoll with 360-degree views of the surrounding valley. Elsewhere are four single-family homes, two bunkhouses, a gymnasium, a resort-style pool, a helicopter pad and two tennis courts. There are also barns, paddocks, fenced corrals and multiple trails that wind throughout the site.

Capable of hosting 100 guests, the 554-acre ranch centers on a 17,000-square-foot lodge. (PreviewFirst)

From the archives

Thirty years ago, pop singer Janet Jackson bought a newly built house in northern San Diego County for about $4 million. The 10,000-square-foot home sat on a 2.1-acre hilltop with a swimming pool and a tennis court.

Twenty years ago, actor Nicolas Cage picked up nearly 400 acres of land in a Malibu canyon for about $10 million. The site contained a few small buildings, which were expected to be torn down.

Ten years ago, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn purchased a Sherman Oaks home for $1.415 million. The down-to-earth actor walked a friend through the 3,355-square-foot house and stopped to point at the dishwasher. “Oh, my God,” the friend said, “it’s a Bosch.” Linn replied: “Huh? No, it’s a dishwasher.”



What we’re reading

Just in case you’re really unhappy with the outcome of the election, we found a couple options for moving out of the country.

The Santo Stefano di Sessanio village in the Abruzzo region of Italy is offering people up to $52,500 in grants to move, work or set up a business, reports Forbes.com. Applicants must be between 18 and 40. About two hours from Rome, the hamlet has a population of 2,000. Hurry, though. The municipality has set a deadline of Nov. 15 for applications.

Also, looking for more neighbors are the Hebrides islands, off the west coast of Scotland. The remote Isle of Rum, population 40-ish, was recently seeking families with children, according to Travel + Leisure magazine. The island website, however, shows the deadline to apply for several newly built off-grid houses has now passed. Apparently there’s work in the form of fish farming, food production, child care, maintenance and tourism-related jobs, as well as an abundance of wildlife. Still interested in Scotland? The Visit Outer Hebrides website maintains a section entitled Become an Islander in a bid to boost population in the area. So keep an eye out.

But not all the “free,” abandoned or cheap home programs are finding a welcome. Earlier this year, the Tokyo Review criticized a bank’s long-running revitalization efforts in rural Japan for pushing homes before jobs. This opportunity might work for remote workers or retirees, however.

