Musician Peter Frampton tunes into the market in Studio City

English rocker Peter Frampton is looking to record a sale in Studio City, where his custom condo is on the market for $869,000.

He bought it eight years ago for $600,000, records show, and has been using the home as a pied-à-terre when he performs in L.A.

The unit spans 1,650 square feet on the third story of Citron Modern Living, a complex complete with a courtyard entry, gym, business center and rooftop terrace. Inside, the three-bedroom condo comes with Frampton’s custom furnishings.

1 / 6 The entry. (Jun Tang) 2 / 6 The living room. (Jun Tang) 3 / 6 The dining area. (Jun Tang) 4 / 6 The open floor plan. (Jun Tang) 5 / 6 The kitchen. (Jun Tang) 6 / 6 The gym. (Jun Tang)

Hardwood lines an open floor plan complete with a living room, dining area and a gourmet kitchen with Caesarstone counters and stainless steel backsplashes. Sliding glass doors open to a balcony overlooking the neighborhood.

A native of England, Frampton played in the bands Humble Pie and the Herd but is best known for his work as a solo artist. Dating back to the ‘70s, he has released 15 studio albums and three live albums with hits including “Breaking All the Rules” and “Baby, I Love Your Way.”

Ronald Goldhammer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.