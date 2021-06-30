Humans created new trees. Cellular trees. Why?

As demand for phone calls that never drop and videos that stream from anywhere grows, more cellular transmission sites are needed. Many municipalities prefer cell towers to be camouflaged, and companies are doing it by constructing a new kind of tree, one that generates internet service instead of oxygen. These stealth monopole cellular towers are reproducing at a fast rate, but the question is: Why? We take a journey through Southern California to find out.