Diane Keaton’s former coastal retreat lists in Laguna Beach

In addition to acting, directing and producing, Diane Keaton has developed a knock for restoring homes. One of her former properties — a chic coastal retreat in Laguna Beach — has just come up for sale at $4.29 million.

Keaton paid $1.685 million for the home in 2001, records show. Two years later, following an interior overhaul and a few coats of paint, she sold it for $2.1 million.

Relatively speaking, it was a small project for the Oscar winner. One of her more notable renovations in the last decade was a Lloyd Wright-designed Midcentury Modern home in Pacific Palisades, which she refurbished and sold for $10.75 million in 2010.

For the Laguna Beach cottage, a brick courtyard with a koi pond kicks things off. White shingles and black-trimmed windows draw the eye from outside, leading into a 3,400-square-foot floor plan full of bright, airy living spaces.

Everything on the main level is whitewashed — from the brick fireplace in the living room to the beamed ceilings and subway tile in the kitchen.

A few splashes of color are found upstairs, with green walls in the loft and shades of gray in the master suite. One of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, the space expands to a sky-lit marble bathroom and a deck with ocean views.

White picket fences surround gardens and a brick patio in the backyard. Out front, a brick-and-stone driveway approaches a pair of garages.

Michael Johnson and Nicholas Hooper of Compass hold the listing.

Keaton’s filmography stretches back to 1970 with the comedy “Lovers and Other Strangers,” and her notable credits since then include “Baby Boom,” “Father of the Bride,” “Something’s Gotta Give” and “The Godfather” franchise. She’s received four Oscar nominations for lead actress and won the award for 1977’s “Annie Hall.”