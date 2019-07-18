Former Ram Lance Kendricks fields offers for his home turf in Calabasas

NFL free agent Lance Kendricks, who spent six seasons with the Rams, is asking $1.9 million for his home in a gated Calabasas community.

The tight end paid $1.8 million for it three years ago shortly after the team relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

He’s kept things mostly the same since then, save for a few coats of paint. Past an exterior of tan stucco and clay tile, the Mediterranean-style home features four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,470 square feet.

1 / 12 The two-story home features a courtyard with a fountain in front and backyard with a dining gazebo, swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The two-story home features a courtyard with a fountain in front and backyard with a dining gazebo, swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The two-story home features a courtyard with a fountain in front and backyard with a dining gazebo, swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The two-story home features a courtyard with a fountain in front and backyard with a dining gazebo, swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The two-story home features a courtyard with a fountain in front and backyard with a dining gazebo, swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The two-story home features a courtyard with a fountain in front and backyard with a dining gazebo, swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The two-story home features a courtyard with a fountain in front and backyard with a dining gazebo, swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The two-story home features a courtyard with a fountain in front and backyard with a dining gazebo, swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The two-story home features a courtyard with a fountain in front and backyard with a dining gazebo, swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The two-story home features a courtyard with a fountain in front and backyard with a dining gazebo, swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The two-story home features a courtyard with a fountain in front and backyard with a dining gazebo, swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The two-story home features a courtyard with a fountain in front and backyard with a dining gazebo, swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

An expansive two-story living and dining area anchors the floor plan. There’s also a Saltillo-tiled kitchen, a family room with a wet bar and a sky-lighted loft with an interior balcony.

The property makes the most of its third-of-an-acre grounds. Landscaped lawns lead to a courtyard with four garages and a fountain in the front.

Outside, the landscaped setting holds a dining gazebo, trellis-topped patio, fireplace, swimming pool and spa. A pair of second-story balconies overlook the backyard from above.

Loretta Younkin of Robin Realty holds the listing.



Advertisement

Kendricks, 31, was an All-American at Wisconsin before being drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2011. Between six seasons with the Rams and two with the Packers, he’s racked up 241 receptions and 19 touchdowns.