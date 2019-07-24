Melissa Rivers parts with her longtime home in Pacific Palisades

Producer and television host Melissa Rivers has sold her Pacific Palisades home of more than two decades for a little over $5.223 million.

Set on a corner lot near the Paseo Miramar trailhead, the hedged and gated house dates to 1953 but has been renovated and expanded through the years. A stone walkway crosses through a grassy front yard to reach an arched porch.

The breezy, 5,850-square-foot floor plan was inspired by East Coast design details and pairs a coastal palette and white wainscoting with splashes of accent colors. The formal living room features a fireplace. The cozy kitchen, which has an island/bar seating, opens to the family room and sunlight-filled breakfast nook.

Upstairs, the vaulted-ceiling master suite has a walk-in closet that doubles as a safe room. Picture windows in the master bedroom center on tree-top and ocean views.

Including a two-bedroom guest suite, which was formerly the garage, there are six bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms in all.

The house sits on about a third of an acre and features front and back lawns, a paver patio, formal gardens and a swimming pool with a spa.

Rivers bought the house through a trust in 1998 for $2.35 million, public records show.



The 51-year-old actress and TV host is the daughter of late comedian-television host Joan Rivers and producer Edgar Rosenberg. She previously served as an executive producer and co-host of the E! series “Fashion Police,” which launched in 1995 and long-featured her spitfire mother.

She is the author of “The Book of Joan: Tales of Mirth, Mischief, and Manipulation.”

Laura Brau of Compass was the listing agent. Michelle Liberman, also with Compass, represented the buyer.