Singer Michael Feinstein shaves nearly $4 million off price of historic Los Feliz mansion

Grammy-nominated singer Michael Feinstein is bringing his historic home out for an encore in Los Feliz. The Tudor Revival-style mansion is back on the market for $14.95 million — down 42.5% from the original asking price of $26 million.

The 1920s home, which served as a Russian consulate from 1935 to 1951, was most recently offered for sale at $18.895 million. Feinstein first listed it last April shortly after buying the historic Cravens Estate in Pasadena for $7 million.

Manicured hedges, lush gardens and stone statues fill out the half-acre grounds, but the real stunner is the stately brick-clad abode. Spanning three stories, it features grand formal rooms and period details across more than 15,000 square feet.

1 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 2 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 3 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 4 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 5 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 6 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 7 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 8 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 9 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 10 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 11 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 12 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 13 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 14 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 15 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 16 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 17 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 18 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 19 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 20 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 21 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 22 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 23 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman) 24 / 24 Michael Feinstein’s Los Feliz mansion | Hot Property (Douglas Elliman)

Advertisement

A two-story entrance gallery with stained-glass windows, wood-inlaid floors and wood-paneled walls sets an elegant tone. Branching off that, there’s a dining room with custom molding and a family room with lattice windows.

French doors frame a fireplace in the expansive living room, which boasts hardwood floors and wood-coffered ceilings.

Most of the six bedrooms and 6.75 bathrooms are found on the second story. Above that, the once-empty third story now holds a movie theater, wet bar and office that Feinstein and his husband, Terrence Flannery, added during their two-decade stay.

Outside, a series of terraces survey the grounds, which hold a guesthouse, citrus trees and a scallop-shaped swimming pool.



Advertisement

Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman and Dorothy Carter of Keller Williams Realty Los Feliz share the listing.

Feinstein, 62, has made a successful career as the ambassador of the Great American Songbook, a collection of pop and jazz songs from the early 20th century. He’s been nominated for five Grammy awards, and he was named the principal conductor for the Pasadena Symphony and Pops in 2012.

He bought the home in 1998 for $2.1 million, real estate records show.