Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Actor Shane West puts 105-year-old Craftsman up for sale in Hollywood

Image_12.jpg
Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 7, 2019
8:13 AM
Share

Shane West is heading in a different direction in Hollywood. The actor from “Once and Again” and “A Walk to Remember” is asking $1.799 million for his 105-year-old Craftsman, records show.

That’s $222,000 more than he paid for it three years ago.

The well-preserved house is known as a Japanese Airplane Bungalow, an early 20th-century style that grew out of the Arts and Crafts movement. The roof lines resemble Japanese pagodas, and a small pop-up second story peeks above the home like a plane’s cockpit.

1/12
Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors.  (Realtor.com)
2/12
Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors.  (Realtor.com)
3/12
Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors.  (Realtor.com)
4/12
Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors.  (Realtor.com)
5/12
Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors.  (Realtor.com)
6/12
Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors.  (Realtor.com)
7/12
Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors.  (Realtor.com)
8/12
Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors.  (Realtor.com)
9/12
Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors.  (Realtor.com)
10/12
Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors.  (Realtor.com)
11/12
Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors.  (Realtor.com)
12/12
Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Brick columns support a covered front porch, and more staples of the Craftsman style are found inside with custom built-ins, crown molding and wood-trimmed windows and doors across 1,800 square feet. Stained-glass windows adorn a buffet in the dining room. Marble counter tops and retro appliances touch up the kitchen.

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms fill out the rest of the floor plan, including a cabin-like guest bedroom with paneled walls and built-in bunks. The master suite occupies the “pop-up” second story and expands to a tile-splashed bathroom.

Hanging lights top a swimming pool and spa in the landscaped backyard, and the verdant space also adds a studio space with skylights.

West, 41, has held recurring roles in “ER,” “Nikita” and “Salem,” and also starred as Bane in the Fox crime drama “Gotham.” A musician as well, he has played with the L.A.-based punk rock band the Germs.

Advertisement

Edward Faktorovich and Katherine Gallivan of Figure 8 Realty hold the listing.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement