‘Captain Marvel’ star Brie Larson sells Midcentury home in Laurel Canyon

“Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson has bid farewell to the Hollywood Hills, selling her home in the Laurel Canyon area for $2.17 million, records show.

It’ll chalk up as a loss for the Oscar-winning actress. Records show she bought the place in a trust more than that three years ago for $2.09 million.

Flanked by lush landscaping and a small stream, the hillside home packs three bedrooms and three bathrooms into just under 3,000 square feet. Skylights punctuate rich beamed ceilings in the open living spaces, which flaunt clerestories, custom built-ins and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass.

1 / 13 The chic 1950s home expands to a lushly landscaped courtyard and a secluded spa off the master suite. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 The chic 1950s home expands to a lushly landscaped courtyard and a secluded spa off the master suite. (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 The chic 1950s home expands to a lushly landscaped courtyard and a secluded spa off the master suite. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 The chic 1950s home expands to a lushly landscaped courtyard and a secluded spa off the master suite. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 The chic 1950s home expands to a lushly landscaped courtyard and a secluded spa off the master suite. (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 The chic 1950s home expands to a lushly landscaped courtyard and a secluded spa off the master suite. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 The chic 1950s home expands to a lushly landscaped courtyard and a secluded spa off the master suite. (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 The chic 1950s home expands to a lushly landscaped courtyard and a secluded spa off the master suite. (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 The chic 1950s home expands to a lushly landscaped courtyard and a secluded spa off the master suite. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 The chic 1950s home expands to a lushly landscaped courtyard and a secluded spa off the master suite. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 The chic 1950s home expands to a lushly landscaped courtyard and a secluded spa off the master suite. (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 The chic 1950s home expands to a lushly landscaped courtyard and a secluded spa off the master suite. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 The chic 1950s home expands to a lushly landscaped courtyard and a secluded spa off the master suite. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Just about every common room connects to a central courtyard with a turf dining area. There’s a double-height living room, a family room with a fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining area and a chic kitchen with custom cabinetry and a split-level island.

The master suite spans the entire backside of the home, opening to a remodeled bathroom, a spacious closet and a secluded outdoor spa.

Larson, 29, starred in the films “Short Term 12” and “The Spectacular Now” before winning the Academy Award for lead actress for her role in 2015’s “Room.” Her big-budget projects since then include “Kong: Skull Island,” “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Tori Horowitz of Compass held the listing. Marissa Faith of Deasy Penner & Partners represented the buyer.