Former Cardinal Mike Iupati lists Arizona home with star-studded past

For the last 13 years, this loaded Arizona home has been owned exclusively by athletes. Quarterback Matt Leinart sold it in 2007 to NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire, who then sold it four years later to NFL veteran Daryn Colledge, who finally sold it in 2015 to fellow footballer Mike Iupati.

Now, the desert dwelling is seeking its latest sports star after Iupati, who recently signed with the Seahawks, listed it for sale at $1.5 million. That’s $135,000 more than he paid for it two months after joining the Cardinals in 2015, records show.

Clocking in at roughly half an acre, the Phoenix property holds a Tuscan-style home and a swanky backyard with a resort-style pool, spa, waterfall grotto, rock water slide and dining gazebo.

Built in 2003, the Tuscan-style home holds five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, dramatic columns and expansive living spaces across 5,570 square feet. (Realtor.com)

Dramatic columns, wrought-iron accents and tile and hardwood floors are featured across the two-story interior, which holds five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 5,570 square feet.

Main-level living spaces include a foyer with a sweeping staircase, an expansive living room, a dining room under tray ceilings, a kitchen with a split-level island and a rounded office. The open-concept family room adds a stacked stone fireplace and wet bar.

Earthy tones adorn the second-story master suite complete with a lounge, dual-sided fireplace and dual closets with custom lighting. The spa-like bathroom tacks on a sauna and steam shower.

A native of American Samoa, Iupati was an All-American at Idaho before being drafted by the 49ers in 2010. Since then, the guard has racked up 114 starts and four Pro Bowl appearances in nine seasons.



Michelle Macklin of Platinum Living Realty holds the listing.