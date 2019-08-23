Beverly Hills villa once home to William Powell, Merv Griffin and other stars seeks $13.8 million

A Beverly Hills villa built for early film star William Powell and once owned by scores of Hollywood stars and entertainers is for sale at $13.795 million.

Among previous owners was television host and producer Merv Griffin, who sold the home in the 1990s to plastic surgeon to the stars Brian Novack. Actor George Hamilton, former Ticketmaster Chief Executive Fred Rosen and Guess co-founder Paul Marciano are among others to have owned the estate.

The Spanish Revival-style home is called Villa Delgado (delgado means “thin” in Spanish) for “The Thin Man,” Dashiell Hammett’s 1934 film in which Powell starred and later received an Oscar for best picture.

1 / 20 Aerial view of the home. (PostRain) 2 / 20 Side-front view of the home. (PostRain) 3 / 20 Front view of the home. (PostRain) 4 / 20 The tiled foyer. (PostRain) 5 / 20 The living room. (PostRain) 6 / 20 The living room and fireplace. (PostRain) 7 / 20 The dining room. (PostRain) 8 / 20 French doors in the dining room open to the outdoors. (PostRain) 9 / 20 Arched doorways lead to the kitchen, which has been updated. (PostRain) 10 / 20 A wine refrigerator sits on the far wall. (PostRain) 11 / 20 A side view of the kitchen. (PostRain) 12 / 20 The breakfast area. (PostRain) 13 / 20 The master bathroom. (PostRain) 14 / 20 The master bedroom. (PostRain) 15 / 20 The covered patio. (PostRain) 16 / 20 The swimming pool. (PostRain) 17 / 20 A trellis-topped dining patio. (PostRain) 18 / 20 A rear view of the home. (PostRain) 19 / 20 The guesthouse and fire pit. (PostRain) 20 / 20 A nighttime view of the home. (PostRain)

Dating to the 1920s, the classic two-story features a tiled foyer, arched doorways and high ceilings with thick beams. The formal dining room has coffered ceilings and French doors that open to a covered patio. The formal living room, which holds one of two fireplaces, sits off the dining area. The kitchen has been updated with a marble-topped island, custom cabinetry and a built-in wine fridge.

The 7,140-square-foot floor plan also has an office, four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Outside, a swimming pool and spa sits between the main house and a two-bedroom guest house. A motor court sits in front of the home, which sits behind hedges and gates on more than half an acre.

Powell, who died in 1984 at 91, was among Hollywood’s biggest leading men in the 1930s and 1940s. The tall and dapper star appeared in 95 films, including the six “Thin Man” movies, and was nominated three times for an Academy Award, but never won.



Michael Eisenberg of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.