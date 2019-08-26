Rams lineman Rob Havenstein scoops up Thousand Oaks home

Rob Havenstein is putting his lucrative four-year deal with the Rams to good use. The offensive lineman recently shelled out $1.75 million for a custom-built home in Thousand Oaks, records show.

The single-story residence sits in gated Los Robles Hills Estates and boasts hints of Spanish style both inside and out. Clay tile tops the roof, and Saltillo tile lines the entryway and kitchen in the 3,912-square-foot floor plan.

Sliding glass doors create indoor-outdoor living spaces throughout the interior, including a casual dining area and a living room under vaulted ceilings. Farther in, the family room draws the eye with a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace.

The indoor-outdoor theme continues into the office and master suite. One of four bedrooms, it expands to a sitting area and tile-splashed bathroom with bay windows.

The views are the real story here, however. Outside, a trellis-topped patio with a fireplace adjoins a swimming pool with sweeping sights of the Conejo Valley. The scenic hillside property spans about two-thirds of an acre.

Havenstein, 27, was an All-American at the University of Wisconsin before being drafted by the Rams in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Last year, he agreed to a four-year extension with the team worth $32.5 million.

Marcella Ketelhut and Rod Aragon of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Scott Squires of Squires Development & Real Estate represented Havenstein.



Records show the property first hit the market in February for $1.825 million.