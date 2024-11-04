Not all is in line for the Rams as Joe Noteboom returns and Rob Havenstein goes out

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (70) should be back after being carted off with an ankle injury in the season opener, which is good news for the Rams, who will be without starting tackle Rob Havenstein next Monday night against the Miami Dolphins.

Despite the continued fall of offensive linemen and other possible needs, the Rams are not expected to be major players at the NFL trade deadline Tuesday.

Veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein, who left the Rams’ victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday because of an ankle injury, will be out of next Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Havenstein’s injury is not serious enough to consider putting him on injured reserve, McVay said during a video conference with reporters.

Veteran Joe Noteboom, who practiced last week, will be active against the Dolphins after injuring his ankle in the opener, but it has not been determined whether Noteboom or second-year pro Warren McClendon Jr. will start in Havenstein’s place, McVay said.

The Rams also this week will start the clock on interior linemen Jonah Jackson’s and Steve Avila’s returns from injured reserve. Jackson is “expected to be ready to go,” against the Dolphins and Avila is a possibility, McVay said.

Because of injuries and the two-game suspension that Alaric Jackson served at the start of the season, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has yet to take a snap behind a line that before the season was projected to include left tackle Alaric Jackson, left guard Steve Avila, center Jonah Jackson, right guard Kevin Dotson and right tackle Havenstein.

Rookie center Beaux Limmer has started since the second game and rookie left guard Justin Dedich started the last three games.

Safety John Johnson III is “not quite cleared yet,” to return to practice McVay said.

Punter Ethan Evans, who did not play against the Seahawks because of illness, will be evaluated Wednesday to determine if he will be available against the Dolphins. Ty Zentner averaged 40.1 yards for seven punts against the Seahawks and had one blocked.

The Rams are continuing to seek a trade partner for cornerback Tre’Davious White. The Rams gave the eighth-year pro permission to seek an opportunity with another team.

Would the Rams consider releasing White?

“We haven’t had those types of conversations,” McVay said. “It’s just been about whether or not we find a partner for him.”