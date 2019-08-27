Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi sell Beverly Hills home

Television host Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have certainly kept their real estate agent busy this year.

Three months after buying a Beverly Hills estate from Adam Levine, the Hollywood power couple has sold another home in the 90210 for $15.5 million.

The Hollywood Regency-style house, designed by architect-to-the-stars John Elgin Woolf, was the longtime home of actress and philanthropist Marjorie Lord. Following Lord’s death in 2015, the property was restored by Los Angeles-based design firm Marmol Radziner.

1 / 13 Hot Property | Marjorie Lord (Lee Manning Photography) 2 / 13 Hot Property | Marjorie Lord (Lee Manning Photography) 3 / 13 Hot Property | Marjorie Lord (Lee Manning Photography) 4 / 13 Hot Property | Marjorie Lord (Lee Manning Photography) 5 / 13 Hot Property | Marjorie Lord (Lee Manning Photography) 6 / 13 Hot Property | Marjorie Lord (Lee Manning Photography) 7 / 13 Hot Property | Marjorie Lord (Lee Manning Photography) 8 / 13 Hot Property | Marjorie Lord (Lee Manning Photography) 9 / 13 Hot Property | Marjorie Lord (Lee Manning Photography) 10 / 13 Hot Property | Marjorie Lord (Lee Manning Photography) 11 / 13 Hot Property | Marjorie Lord (Lee Manning Photography) 12 / 13 Hot Property | Marjorie Lord (Lee Manning Photography) 13 / 13 Hot Property | Marjorie Lord (Lee Manning Photography)

Advertisement

Built in 1962, the glamorous single-story home features a circular foyer, scaled common rooms and an office/den. The center-island kitchen has been updated. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors open to a covered patio.

The 5,100 square feet of living space include five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Each of the five bedrooms was designed with a private courtyard.

Outside, there’s a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool. Views take in the cityscape and, on a clear day, the ocean.

DeGeneres, 61, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003. Last year she co-created and produced the show “Little Big Shots” with Steve Harvey.



Advertisement

De Rossi, 46, has television credits that include the legal drama “Ally McBeal” and the sitcom “Arrested Development.”

They bought the place about 10 months ago for $15 million, The Times previously reported.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency had the listing. Stephen Resnick and Jonathan Nash of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.