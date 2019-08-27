Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi sell Beverly Hills home

Ellen DeGeneres, left, with wife Portia de Rossi. The couple have made another move in the L.A. real estate market, this time selling a glamorous Hollywood Regency-style home in Beverly Hills for $15.5 million.
Ellen DeGeneres, left, with wife Portia de Rossi. The couple have made another move in the L.A. real estate market, this time selling a glamorous Hollywood Regency-style home in Beverly Hills for $15.5 million.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 27, 2019
10:11 AM
Share

Television host Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have certainly kept their real estate agent busy this year.

Three months after buying a Beverly Hills estate from Adam Levine, the Hollywood power couple has sold another home in the 90210 for $15.5 million.

The Hollywood Regency-style house, designed by architect-to-the-stars John Elgin Woolf, was the longtime home of actress and philanthropist Marjorie Lord. Following Lord’s death in 2015, the property was restored by Los Angeles-based design firm Marmol Radziner.

1/13
Hot Property | Marjorie Lord  (Lee Manning Photography)
2/13
Hot Property | Marjorie Lord  (Lee Manning Photography)
3/13
Hot Property | Marjorie Lord  (Lee Manning Photography)
4/13
Hot Property | Marjorie Lord  (Lee Manning Photography)
5/13
Hot Property | Marjorie Lord  (Lee Manning Photography)
6/13
Hot Property | Marjorie Lord  (Lee Manning Photography)
7/13
Hot Property | Marjorie Lord  (Lee Manning Photography)
8/13
Hot Property | Marjorie Lord  (Lee Manning Photography)
9/13
Hot Property | Marjorie Lord  (Lee Manning Photography)
10/13
Hot Property | Marjorie Lord  (Lee Manning Photography)
11/13
Hot Property | Marjorie Lord  (Lee Manning Photography)
12/13
Hot Property | Marjorie Lord  (Lee Manning Photography)
13/13
Hot Property | Marjorie Lord  (Lee Manning Photography)

Advertisement

Built in 1962, the glamorous single-story home features a circular foyer, scaled common rooms and an office/den. The center-island kitchen has been updated. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors open to a covered patio.

The 5,100 square feet of living space include five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Each of the five bedrooms was designed with a private courtyard.

Outside, there’s a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool. Views take in the cityscape and, on a clear day, the ocean.

DeGeneres, 61, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003. Last year she co-created and produced the show “Little Big Shots” with Steve Harvey.

Advertisement

De Rossi, 46, has television credits that include the legal drama “Ally McBeal” and the sitcom “Arrested Development.”

They bought the place about 10 months ago for $15 million, The Times previously reported.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency had the listing. Stephen Resnick and Jonathan Nash of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Newsletters
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement