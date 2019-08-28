A Pasadena Spanish Colonial suits the lifestyle of the rich in 1928 and today | Vintage SoCal

The Lockhart Estate originally sat on more than 72 acres in an area now known as Pasadena’s North Kinneloa Ranch neighborhood.

Lloyd E. Lockhart, an oil baron from Texas, commissioned prolific architect Paul Williams to design the Spanish Colonial in keeping with the lifestyles of the rich and famous in 1928.

At the time Williams executed his drawings, the ’20s were still roaring. Singer Bing Crosby put “Ol’ Man River” on the charts. Aviator Charles Lindbergh received the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Calvin Coolidge for the first transatlantic flight. And Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse made his public debut in an animated short film titled “Steamboat Willie.”

Inside the grand estate, rich walnut paneling encloses the formal dining room, while other spaces are topped with coffered wood ceilings. Original fixtures and hardware remain intact. An expansive loggia with a groin-vaulted ceiling brings natural light into the 7,033 square feet of interiors.

Graceful arched windows and doorways carry the architectural theme throughout the five-bedroom, six-bathroom main residence. A family room and library are among other living spaces.

A second, 3,500-square-foot, house on the nearly four-acre property is designed to complement Williams’ vision for the main house. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has been rebuilt and expanded in recent years. It has wood-beam ceilings, a loggia and a four-car garage.

Stone steps off the back of the main house lead to an expansive lawn with a central fountain.

Tile-roofed cabanas supported by columns connect the rebuilt swimming pool to a north-south tennis court. Beneath lie a dressing room, a bathroom and a sitting area. A wine-tasting room with a fountain, a rustic stone wall and custom ironwork reflect the estate’s original design.

Listed at $6.98 million, 2288 Villa Heights Road has a total of 10,533 square feet of living space. Michael Dilsaver of Compass is the listing agent.

This occasional feature celebrates Southern California’s architectural heritage through residences built before 1960. Submit candidates for Vintage SoCal to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.