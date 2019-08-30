Adam Carolla sells La Cañada Flintridge property for $1.875 million

Comedian, radio personality and television host Adam Carolla has sold a development property in La Cañada Flintridge for $1.875 million.

The north-facing lot, set up from the street and reached by a sloping drive, measures a little over three-quarters of an acre. A dense cluster of trees surrounds the current structure, a 1950s ranch-style house. Views from the property take in the surrounding mountains and treetops.

Two sets of house plans were created for the site, according to a listing for the property. A rendering for one of the proposed homes shows a multilevel contemporary house with clean lines, floor-to-ceiling windows and a subterranean garage.

1 / 1 A rendering for a proposed home shows a multilevel contemporary with walls of windows and a subterranean garage. (Realtor.com)

Carolla originally sought as much as $2.895 million for the property, which was introduced to market roughly 11 months ago. The former “Catch A Contractor” host is also selling an updated Midcentury Modern home in the area that recently went under contract, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

He bought another La Cañada Flintridge home last year for $7.327 million, The Times previously reported.

The 55-year-old Carolla is the host of “The Adam Carolla Show” podcast, which set a Guinness World Record in 2011 for being the most downloaded podcast. He previously appeared on Comedy Central’s “The Man Show” and co-hosted the syndicated radio show “Loveline.”

Peter Owens of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Anthony Kim of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.