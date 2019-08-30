Alex Rodriguez sells Honnold & Rex research house in the Hollywood Hills

Baseball star turned television analyst Alex Rodriguez has cleared a based in the Hollywood Hills, selling his home there for $4.4 million.

The striking contemporary-style house, with walls of glass and horizontal louvers, was designed by architectural film Honnold & Rex and built in 1954 as part of the Architectural Products magazine research program. More recently, it was redesigned and to emphasize indoor-outdoor living.

The two-story home features an open-space floor plan and sliding walls of glass that open to the backyard. A two-story living room lies at the heart of the house and has a textured block-wall fireplace. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with an island, custom cabinetry and a wine fridge. A media room sits off the kitchen.

1 / 14 Alex Rodriguez’s home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 14 Alex Rodriguez’s home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 14 Alex Rodriguez’s home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 14 Alex Rodriguez’s home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 14 Alex Rodriguez’s home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 14 Alex Rodriguez’s home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property (Anthony Barcelo) 7 / 14 Alex Rodriguez’s home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property (Anthony Barcelo) 8 / 14 Alex Rodriguez’s home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property (Anthony Barcelo) 9 / 14 Alex Rodriguez’s home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property (Anthony Barcelo) 10 / 14 Alex Rodriguez’s home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property (Anthony Barcelo) 11 / 14 Alex Rodriguez’s home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property (Anthony Barcelo) 12 / 14 Alex Rodriguez’s home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property (Anthony Barcelo) 13 / 14 Alex Rodriguez’s home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property (Anthony Barcelo) 14 / 14 Former baseball star and current broadcaster Alex Rodriguez has listed his Midcentury Modern home in Hollywood Hills West for sale at $6.5 million. The sexy architectural house was previously owned by actress Meryl Streep. (Anthony Barcelo)

Advertisement

Upstairs, the master suite takes in tree-top and city-light views in two directions. An office, which doubles as another bedroom, takes in the backyard and surrounding hilltops through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Outside, there’s a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and secluded sitting area. Hedges and tall palms create a natural privacy barrier.

Rodriguez, who retired from baseball two years ago, bought the property in 2014 from Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

The 44-year-old was among the most dynamic players in baseball during his career, amassing 696 home runs and 3,115 hits across 22 seasons. Rodriguez’s scores of accolades include 14 All-Star Game appearances, 10 Silver Slugger awards and two Gold Glove awards. He was named the American League MVP three times.

Advertisement

Since his retirement, he has worked as a broadcaster for ESPN and Fox.

On the real estate front, Rodriguez made a westward move in February, buying a Malibu beach house with partner Jennifer Lopez from actor Jeremy Piven.

Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency had the listing. Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group represented the buyer.