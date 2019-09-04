Former Sony/ATV Music chief Rick Krim pocket lists Beverly Hills home

Rick Krim, who recently left his role as Sony/ATV Music Publishing co-president, is tuning into the 90210 housing market. His East Coast-inspired traditional home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area is currently up for sale as a pocket listing — meaning it’s not found in the Multiple Listing Service — for $4.795 million.

That’s $1.845 million more than he paid for the place in 2015, records show.

Krim has put in plenty of work since then, painting the interior and exterior, adding a new arcade/movie theater and introducing a few amenities to the entertainer’s backyard. The two-story spot now has five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 4,393 square feet.

The main-level highlight is the living room, which boasts an eye-catching fireplace on one side and a curved wall of windows on the other. Coffered ceilings top the formal dining room, and marble countertops touch up the kitchen.

Elsewhere, there’s a brick wine cellar, sunken game room, den and cozy lounge that opens to a trellis-topped patio.

Upstairs, the master bedroom expands to an office, marble bathroom and balcony overlooking the half-acre grounds. Shrouded in privacy hedges, the landscaped space has a swimming pool, spa, patio, fireplace and dining area.

Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman holds the exclusive listing.



Following stints with MTV, Republic Records and EMI Music Publishing, Krim joined Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2015. As a producer, his credits include “Behind the Music,” “Jump Start Live” and the documentary “I’m Going to Break Your Heart.”