Hot Property: Weight loss guru Jenny Craig drops a few thousand square feet in Del Mar

Most people want to lose a few inches. Jenny Craig has dropped a few thousand square feet.

After slimming the asking price for her Del Mar compound, the weight loss guru has sold the oceanfront property for $22 million. That’s $17.5 million shy of the original asking price.

Shaped like a hollow rectangle, the compound wraps around a courtyard with a pool and spa before descending to 80 feet of ocean frontage. Inside, the tan-colored compound holds five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 7,625 square feet.

Bright common spaces combine crisp white walls with Saltillo tile floors and walls of glass across two stories. A dual-sided fireplace separates a pair of living areas, and the main floor also holds a galley-style kitchen and dining area.

Up a spiral staircase, the master suite has beamed ceilings and a tile fireplace. Through French doors, it expands to a wraparound deck with sweeping ocean views.

A palm-topped beachfront patio spans the home’s back side. In the front, a gated driveway with room for 18 cars leads to a four-car garage. Two guest suites and an outdoor kitchen round out the three-quarter-acre grounds.

Craig, 87, founded her eponymous nutrition and weight loss company in 1983. Combining weight-loss counseling with personalized meal plans, Jenny Craig Inc. has grown to more than 700 brick-and-mortar centers and 3,000 employees.



Zachary Weinger of Willis Allen Real Estate held the listing. Jason Barry of Barry Estates represented the buyer.

Malibu is not enough

Actor Pierce Brosnan and his wife, environmental activist and former broadcast journalist Keely Brosnan, have bought a home in Santa Monica for $2.945 million, records show.

The charming single-story home, built in 1941, is in the College Streets neighborhood, which gets its name from its university-themed street names. A stone walkway sandwiched by hedges leads up to a covered front porch. The light-filled living room has a fireplace, a bay window and views of the landscaped frontyard.

The 2,319 square feet of living space includes a family/dining room, an updated kitchen, a breakfast nook, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. French doors in the master suite open to the backyard. There’s also an office/den.

Outside, lawn and landscaping border a patio area. A detached two-car garage lies on a side yard.

Alejandra Martinez-Sorensen of the Agency was the listing agent. Sandro Dazza, also with the Agency, represented the buyer.

Pierce Brosnan, 66, recently starred in “The Son,” the AMC multigenerational western show based on Philipp Meyer’s novel of the same title. The Irish American actor is known for playing the fifth James Bond in the film series. The films “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Mars Attacks!” and “Mamma Mia” are among his other credits.

Keely Brosnan served in the 1990s as a co-host on “Unsolved Mysteries.” She has made numerous appearances on morning talk shows as an environmental correspondent and garden expert.

On the real estate front, the couple has long maintained a compound in Malibu’s Broad Beach area.

Looking to score one in the Valley

As a tight end in the NFL, Antonio Gates has made eight Pro Bowl teams and set a league record for most touchdowns by a player at his position. Now, the former Chargers star is looking for a different kind of score.

Gates, 39, has put his home in Encino on the market for $7.249 million.

The modern showplace, built in 2016, is tucked away behind gates and sits on a small knoll measuring two-thirds of an acre.

Gates and his wife, “WAGs” reality TV personality Sasha Gates, bought the home two years ago and added skylights and a sauna to the multilevel home. One of the garages was converted into Gates’ office, and a motor court was built for additional parking.

Beyond the oversized front door, the open-concept floor plan features wide-plank oak floors, pocketing walls of glass and 15-foot ceilings — a feature that likely appealed to the 6-foot-4 Gates. A two-way fireplace divides the family room and kitchen area. A glass-enclosed wine cellar and tasting room pops out in the family room.

The home theater, which features a high-end projector and theater-style seating, displays game balls and other sports memorabilia from Gates’ playing days.

Outside, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house is accompanied by an infinity-edge swimming pool with a spa, a sports court, a fireplace and a built-in barbecue. A grassy yard and covered patio space round out the setting. Views take in the valley floor.

Gates appeared in 16 games last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, catching 28 passes for 333 yards and 2 touchdowns. The talented pass-catcher is the Chargers’ all-time leader in receptions (960), receiving touchdowns (117) and receiving yards (11,882).

He previously expressed interest in returning for a 17th season with the Chargers, but is currently a free agent.

Chris Lucibello and Natasha Noreiga of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.

His beat will go on elsewhere

Dr. Dre is officially on to the next episode. The music producer and mogul has sold his longtime home in Woodland Hills for $4.5 million.

The 16,200-square-foot house hit the market in mid-July and sold in about a month, records show. It had been listed for $5.25 million.

Built in 1987, the French country-style manor can handle a party crowd with an open-concept floor plan, two kitchens, a 250-bottle wine cellar and a red-clad movie theater. A custom aquarium creates visual interest in the living room, which has a bar. A grand lanai with a wet bar and an indoor spa has pocketing walls that open to the backyard.

Among the eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms is a multi-room master suite complete with dual closets and a dry sauna.

Outside, more than half an acre of grounds contains various patios, a fire pit and a saltwater swimming pool. A stone pavilion with a flat-screen television sits near the pool area.

Dr. Dre bought the home in 1999 for $2.35 million.

David Smith of Keller Williams Realty represented both ends of the deal.

Dr. Dre, whose legal name is Andre Young, is the founder and chief executive of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. The Grammy winner has worked with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent, among others.

The 54-year-old owns a number of properties in Los Angeles County, including a massive Brentwood compound that he purchased five years ago from NFL star Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, for $40 million.

More recently, he bought a Calabasas estate with a recording studio last year for $4.9 million. Earlier this year, he paid $2.25 million for a home in a gated Pacific Palisades community.

From ‘thin man’ to ‘tan man’

A Beverly Hills villa built for early film star William Powell and once owned by scores of Hollywood stars and entertainers is for sale at $13.795 million.

Among previous owners was television host and producer Merv Griffin, who sold the home in the 1990s to plastic surgeon to the stars Brian Novack. Actor George Hamilton, former Ticketmaster Chief Executive Fred Rosen and Guess co-founder Paul Marciano are among others to have owned the estate.

The Spanish Revival-style home is called Villa Delgado (delgado means “thin” in Spanish) for “The Thin Man,” Dashiell Hammett’s 1934 film in which Powell starred.

Dating to the 1920s, the classic two-story features a tiled foyer, arched doorways and high ceilings with thick beams. The formal dining room has coffered ceilings and French doors that open to a covered patio. The formal living room, which holds one of two fireplaces, sits off the dining area. The kitchen has been updated with a marble-topped island, custom cabinetry and a built-in wine fridge.

The 7,140-square-foot floor plan also has an office, four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Outside, a swimming pool and spa sits between the main house and a two-bedroom guesthouse. A motor court is in front of the home, which sits behind hedges and gates on more than half an acre.

Powell, who died in 1984 at 91, was among Hollywood’s biggest leading men in the 1930s and 1940s. The tall and dapper star appeared in 95 films, including the six “Thin Man” movies, and was nominated three times for an Academy Award but never won.

Michael Eisenberg of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.