Hot Property

Scott Disick looks to double his money on Hidden Hills farmhouse-style home

Scott Disick
Scott Disick of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is looking to more than double his money on a renovated Hidden Hills home. The farmhouse-inspired contemporary is now for sale at $6.89 million.
(Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Sep. 4, 2019
7:56 AM
Scott Disick of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fame has listed a home in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills for sale at $6.89 million.

The two-story house displayed a Traditional look when Disick bought the property in 2018 for $3.235 million, but has since been reimagined in the farmhouse and contemporary styles. New rustic wood and board-and-batten siding lends a distinctive look to the house. Picture windows have been replaced with pocketing glass walls.

The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.  (Realtor.com)

The 5,663-square-foot floor plan has been reconfigured and features an open-concept kitchen, dining room and family room. A floor-to-ceiling fireplace anchors the vaulted-ceiling living room. A second dining area holds a glass-enclosed wine cellar.

A total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms includes two master suites.

Outside, the grassy backyard centers on a zero-edge swimming pool with a spa and a fire pit. A large covered pavilion creates additional living space outdoors.

Disick is best known for his on-and-off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and his appearances on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” He previously appeared in his own series called “Lord Disick: Lifestyles of a Lord.”

The 36-year-old owns other real estate in Hidden Hills including a Cape Cod-style home that was previously on the market for as much as $8.8 million. Four years ago, he sold another house in the Beverly Crest area to NBA superstar Russell Westbrook.

Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
