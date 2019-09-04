What $2 million buys right now on more than five acres in three Ventura County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $2 million buys right now with more than 5 acres in the cities of Camarillo, Moorpark and Santa Paula.

CAMARILLO: Nestled in the Santa Rosa Valley, this two-story charmer occupies 5.5 acres with a resort-style pool, gazebo, tennis court, riding corrals and orange trees.

Address: 2884 Redondo Ave., Camarillo, 93012

Listed for: $1.95 million for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 5,373 square feet (5.52-acre lot)

Advertisement

Features: Expansive great room; brick and river rock fireplaces; family room with wet bar; master suite with lounge

About the area: In the 93012 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $759,000, up 10.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8404 Waters Road, Moorpark (Realtor.com)

MOORPARK: Manicured gardens bring color to this 10-acre estate complete with a Mediterranean-style home, guesthouse, custom gazebo, detached garage and water features such as a spa, koi pond and waterfall.

Advertisement

Address: 8404 Waters Road, Moorpark, 93021

Listed for: $2.189 million for eight bedrooms, 5.75 bathrooms in 4,250 square feet (9.99-acre lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; rotunda entry with inlaid floors; master suite with steam shower and balcony; terrace with mountain views

About the area: In the 93021 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $691,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7477 Wheeler Canyon Road, Santa Paula (Realtor.com)

SANTA PAULA: Two log cabin-style homes — including one with three stories and an elevator — fill out this private 20-acre compound.

Address: 7477 Wheeler Canyon Road, Santa Paula, 93060

Listed for: $1.999 million for seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms in 6,118 square feet (20.41-acre lot)

Advertisement

Features: Expansive living spaces; river rock finishes; covered front porches; decks with dramatic hilly views

About the area: In the 93060 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $510,000, up 3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7333 Worth Way, Camarillo (Realtor.com)

CAMARILLO: A three-story home anchors this 40-acre hilltop property with views stretching from Camarillo to the Channel Islands.

Address: 7333 Worth Way, Camarillo, 93012

Listed for: $1.988 million for four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 3,350 square feet (40-acre lot)

Features: Double-door entry; two-story vaulted ceilings; master suite with spa tub; equestrian zoned

About the area: In the 93012 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $759,000, up 10.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

8205 Waters Road, Moorpark (Realtor.com)

MOORPARK: A hilltop hacienda sits above this 23-acre avocado and lemon farm with an average annual gross of roughly $300,000.

Address: 8205 Waters Road, Moorpark, 93021

Listed for: $1.995 million for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,200 square feet (23.5-acre lot)

Features: Saltillo tile floors; wood-beamed ceilings; four-car garage; one-acre flat lot for building

About the area: In the 93021 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $691,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

12599 Koenigstein Road, Santa Paula (Realtor.com)

SANTA PAULA: Ready for anything, this gated retreat on a promontory lot includes a 5,000-gallon water tank, a private fire hydrant and an interior sprinkler system.

Address: 12599 Koenigstein Road, Santa Paula, 93060

Listed for: $1.799 million for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,600 square feet (12.89-acre lot)

Features: Living room with limestone fireplace; column-lined living spaces; master wing with spa tub; flagstone patio with panoramic views

About the area: In the 93060 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $510,000, up 3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.