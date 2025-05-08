Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball scores
HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
Wednesday’s Results
BASEBALL
City Section
Arleta 5, VAAS 0
Bravo 6, Eagle Rock 5
Canoga Park 30, East Valley 5
Carson 12, Narbonne 2
Collins Family 15, Animo Bunche 0
Crenshaw 15, Washington 1
Dorsey 9, Animo Robinson 8
Downtown Magnets 14, Central City Value 3
Franklin 4, Marshall 3
Grant 13, Vaughn 2
Jordan d. View Park, forfeit
Los Angeles 16, Manual Arts 1
North Hollywood 2, Poly 0
Palisades 18, Westchester 3
Reseda 11, Northridge Academy 1
Santee 14, West Adams 1
SOCES 27, Panorama 0
South Gate 6, LACES 3
Stella 19, AHSA 4
Sylmar 4, Verdugo Hills 1
Taft 5, Granada Hills 3
Van Nuys 10, Monroe 3
Venice 14, University 0
Wilson 10, Lincoln 0
Southern Section
Alhambra 5, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 4
Ambassador 10, Shalhevet 9
Arcadia 3, Bonita 0
Arrowhead Christian 12, Woodcrest Christian 0
Barstow 7, Granite Hills 4
Bethel Christian 15, Grove 1
Bishop Amat 4, South Torrance 0
Brea Olinda 8, Troy 0
Calabasas 9, El Segundo 8
California Lutheran 15, NSLA 0
Camarillo 16, Oak Park 0
Campbell Hall 2, Brentwood 0
Carter 8, San Gorgonio 1
Carter 4, San Gorgonio 1
Century 7, Portola 0
Charter Oak 7, West Covina 4
Colony 4, San Dimas 2
Costa Mesa 5, Kennedy 0
Covina 7, Rowland 2
Crescenta Valley 9, Glendora 0
Diamond Bar 9, California 2
Dominguez 14, Lynwood 2
Don Lugo 11, Diamond Ranch 1
Duarte 8, Monrovia 5
Elsinore 5, San Jacinto 0
El Rancho 9, Whittier 5
Fontana Entrepreneur 5, Highland Entrepreneur 3
Esperanza 3, Sonora 2
Etiwanda 8, Los Osos 6
Foothill Tech 7, Fillmore 4
Garden Grove Santiago 18, Long Beach Jordan 17
Gardena Serra 4, Palos Verdes 1
Glendale 12, Lancaster 10
Grand Terrace 15, Eisenhower 1
Great Oak 9, Murrieta Mesa 8
Huntington Beach 13, Gahr 6
Jurupa Hills 6, Colton 3
Jurupa Valley 13, Norte Vista 1
Kaiser 4, Bloomington 0
Kaiser 5, Bloomington 1
Katella 9, Anaheim 1
Keppel 4, Bosco Tech 0
La Canada 10, Temple City 4
La Habra 3, Anaheim Canyon 2
Laguna Beach 9, OC Pacifica Christian 1
La Mirada 4, Tesoro 1
La Sierra 9, Rubidoux 0
Loara 2, Savanna 0
Los Osos 5, Etiwanda 2
Mary Star of the Sea 13, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 5
Mater Dei 7, Paloma Valley 0
Milken 9, Buckley 3
Millikan 7, Long Beach Wilson 2
Mira Costa 3, Hart 2
Norte Vista 7, Jurupa Valley 4
Northview 8, Hacienda Heights Wilson 2
Nuview Bridge 15, Hamilton 2
Oaks Christian 10, JSerra 2
Orange 8, Garden Grove 1
Palmdale 5, Santa Clarita Christian 4
Paraclete 6, Desert Christian 0
Ramona 11, Patriot 10
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Damien 3
Redlands East Valley 7, Citrus Valley 2
Redondo Union 7, Crossroads 4
Ridgecrest Burroughs 3, Adelanto 2
Rim of the World 4, Fontana 1
Riverside Notre Dame 7, Arroyo Valley 5
Riverside Notre Dame 3, Arroyo Valley 2
Riverside Prep 7, Tahquitz 1
Rolling Hills Prep 4, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 0
Sage Hill 8, Western 0
San Marino 1, South Pasadena 0
Santa Margarita 5, Maranatha 4
Santa Monica 7, Leuzinger 2
Santa Fe 3, La Serna 2
Servite 1, Arlington 0
Shadow Hills 3, Rancho Mirage 1
Silverado 9, Victor Valley 2
Simi Valley 3, Royal 2
South Hills 3, Alta Loma 2
St. John Bosco 2, Torrance 1
St. Monica 8, Cathedral 1
Summit 14, Rialto 1
Temecula Valley 8, Murrieta Valley 1
Temescal Canyon 18, West Valley 4
Twentynine Palms 12, Yucca Valley 0
Upland 9, Chino Hills 3
Villa Park 6, El Dorado 1
Vista Murrieta 12, Chaparral 5
Walnut 5, Montebello 4
Warren 5, Fountain Valley 4
Webb 12, Downey Calvary Chapel 5
Western Christian 8, Hesperia Christian 1
West Ranch 6, Dana Hills 3
Wiseburn Da Vinci 18, New Roads 2
Xavier Prep 15, Cathedral City 4
SOFTBALL
City Section
Animo South LA 9, Stella 5
Birmingham 21, Cleveland 4
Bravo 16, Wilson 4
Chavez 7, Arleta 6
Diego Rivera 8, Angelou 6
Dymally 17, Hawkins 16
Eagle Rock 10, Franklin 0
Garfield 6, South East 0
Granada Hills 11, El Camino Real 1
Jefferson 14, West Adams 4
Jordan d. UPPSA, forfeit
Kennedy 7, Verdugo Hills 3
Lakeview Charter 36, Bert Corona 2
Legacy 13, Bell 0
Marquez 22, Maywood CES 0
Maywood Academy 17, Elizabeth 0
Middle College 22, AHSA 7
Monroe 32, Grant 2
Poly 8, San Fernando 7
Reseda 24, Van Nuys 5
Santee d. Los Angeles, forfeit
South Gate 17, Huntington Park 2
Sylmar 17, Canoga Park 2
Taft 10, Chatsworth 1
Triumph Charter 24, Valley Oaks CES 5
Washington 27, Crenshaw 12
Southern Section
Apple Valley 14, University Prep 4
Arcadia 11, Burbank Burroughs 9
Arroyo Valley 20, Rim of the World 16
Arroyo Valley 8, Riverside Notre Dame 7
Beaumont 7, Redlands 0
Beaumont 6, Redlands East Valley 3
Bethel Christian 19, United Christian Academy 2
Bishop Alemany 8, Flintridge Sacred Heart 6
California Lutheran 17, La Sierra Academy 6
Cathedral City 4, Palm Springs 1
Chadwick 10, Lennox Academy 0
Charter Oak 14, West Covina 4
Chino Hills 8, Upland 0
Colton 14, Eisenhower 4
Colton 13, Bloomington 11
Crescenta Valley 10, Muir 0
Dos Pueblos 7, St. Bonaventure 1
El Rancho 13, Whittier 8
Elsinore 20, West Valley 4
Etiwanda 10, Los Osos 0
Fontana 26, Rim of the World 6
Foothill Tech 7, Nordhoff 0
Glendale 9, Burbank 5
Grand Terrace 11, Kaiser 3
Grand Terrace 8, Summit 3
Granite Hills 9, Barstow 6
Hamilton 11, Nuview Bridge 2
Hesperia Christian 21, Big Bear 13
Hoover 16, Pasadena 2
Jurupa Valley 10, Norte Vista 0
Kaiser 3, Carter 2
Katella 10, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 5
La Canada 5, Temple City 3
Lakeside 5, Citrus Hill 1
Lancaster 12, Knight 2
La Salle 5, St. Genevieve 3
La Serna 8, Santa Fe 5
La Sierra 18, Rubidoux 3
Los Altos 6, Colony 2
Mayfield 23, Westridge 5
Mira Costa 7, Peninsula 5
Mountain View 17, Baldwin Park 7
Murrieta Mesa 11, Great Oak 4
Murrieta Valley 13, Temecula Valley 2
Northview 2, Hacienda Heights Wilson 1
Ontario Christian 7, Diamond Ranch 5
Paloma Valley 5, Corona 1
Patriot 12, Ramona 11
Pomona Catholic 12, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 10
Providence 17, Archer 7
Redondo Union 5, Santa Monica 1
Rialto 9, Eisenhower 8
Rialto 12, Bloomington 7
Riverside Notre Dame 13, Fontana 5
Rowland 5, Covina 4
San Jacinto 4, Tahquitz 1
Santa Rosa Academy 10, San Jacinto Academy 0
Segerstrom 11, Garden Grove 0
Shadow Hills 19, Rancho Mirage 1
Silverado 5, Victor Valley 2
South Hills 9, San Dimas 4
South Pasadena 10, San Marino 2
Summit 7, Carter 4
Temecula Prep 21, Desert Christian Academy 11
Valley View 11, Oak Hills 2
Vista Murrieta 23, Chaparral 0
West Ranch 2, Valencia 1
Yucca Valley 3, Twentynine Palms 1
Yucaipa 14, Redlands 2
Intersectional
South Torrance 16, Banning 15
