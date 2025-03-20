Advertisement
Thursday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Softball glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Thursday’s Results

BASEBALL

City Section

Animo De La Hoya 6, Maywood Academy 1

Bell 8, South East 7

Garfield 9, South Gate 8

King/Drew 1, Port of Los Angeles 0

Lakeview Charter 12, Community Charter 1

Locke 17, Dorsey 5

Palisades 6, LACES 4

Poly 14, North Hollywood 1

Roosevelt 2, Legacy 0

San Fernando 11, Kennedy 4

Sun Valley Magnet 12, Valor Academy 1

Sylmar 10, Verdugo Hills 0

Southern Section

Anaheim Canyon 3, La Habra 1

Animo Leadership 20, Compton Early College 0

Arlington 6, Paloma Valley 1

Arroyo 9, Covina 8

Ayala 10, Glendora 1

Banning 15, Desert Hot Springs 1

Bonita 5, Diamond Bar 1

Buckley 7, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 6

Buena 2, St. Bonaventure 1

Cajon 8, Beaumont 1

Cate 19, Valley Christian Academy 12

Cathedral City 5, Desert Mirage 4

Coastal Christian 13, SLOCA 1

Cornerstone Christian 14, Santa Rosa Academy 0

Corona 5, Norco 0

Corona Santiago 3, Corona Centennial 2

Crossroads 12, Brentwood 6

Culver City 14, Inglewood 0

Duarte 9, Baldwin Park 8

Eastvale Roosevelt 5, Riverside King 4

Edgewood 12, Bassett 0

Etiwanda 8, Elsinore 0

Ganesha 25, Workman 0

Hacienda Heights Wilson 14, Whitney 4

Hemet 10, Riverside North 1

Heritage 5, Orange Vista 2

Hesperia 7, Apple Valley 5

Huntington Beach 4, Fountain Valley 1

Indian Springs 8, Pacific 3

Indio 12, University Prep 1

Irvine 3, Northwood 1

Jurupa Valley 2, Ramona 1

La Canada 5, Temple City 1

Lakeside 5, Valley View 1

Lawndale 13, Morningside 0

Loma Linda Academy 13, Weaver 0

Maranatha 8, Brea Olinda 5

Mary Star of the Sea 5, Long Beach Cabrillo 2

Moreno Valley 10, Citrus Hill 9

Morro Bay 12, Santa Ynez 1

Nogales 4, Azusa 1

Norte Vista 6, Rubidoux 5

Oak Hills 8, Ridgecrest Burroughs 1

Ojai Valley 9, Villanova Prep 0

Patriot 8, La Sierra 6

Pomona 9, La Puente 0

Rancho Christian 20, Canyon Springs 2

Rancho Verde 9, Hillcrest 2

Redlands East Valley 3, Redlands 0

Riverside Notre Dame 13, Rowland 2

Riverside Poly 11, Liberty 9

Riverside Prep 16, Tustin 4

San Marino 4, Village Christian 2

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 12, Mayfair 6

Santa Ana Foothill 2, El Modena 0

Santa Clarita Christian 11, GLCSC

Santa Margarita 16, Damien 2

Santa Monica 12, Beverly Hills 3

Saugus 18, Canyon Country Canyon 0

Savanna 11, Big Bear 10

Sierra Vista 2, Garey 1

St. Anthony 9, St. Monica 4

Sultana 9, Serrano 0

Temecula Valley 3, Trabuco Hills 1

Thacher 5, de Toledo 2

Viewpoint 5, Windward 3

Vista del Lago 6, Perris 0

Walnut 2, Claremont 1

Warren 2, Bellflower 1

Westminster La Quinta 10, Rancho Alamitos 1

Woodcrest Christian 4, Ontario Christian 3

Yorba Linda 12, Douglas (NV) 5

Yucaipa 5, Citrus Valley 3

YULA 4, Milken 3

Intersectional

Arrowhead Christian 8, Lausanne Collegiate (TN) 0

El Toro 8, Douglas (NV) 5

Orange Lutheran 6, Basic (NV) 1

St. Bernard 5, LA Hamilton 4

St. John Bosco 4, Desert Oasis (NV) 1

SOFTBALL

City Section

CALS Early College 8, Community Charter 1

Diego Rivera 18, Central City Value 11

LA Marshall 17, Reseda 6

Locke 10, Stella 9

Maywood Academy 13, Animo De La Hoya 2

Mendez 14, Contreras 4

Middle College 25, LAAAE 6

Northridge Academy 26, Fulton 0

San Fernando 11, Sylmar 1

Torres 8, Orthopaedic 7

Vaughn 21, East Valley 19

Washington 30, Elizabeth 17

Southern Section

Anaheim Canyon 9, El Modena 5

Ayala 16, Glendora 0

Bell Gardens 21, San Gabriel 0

Bishop Amat 10, St. Paul 6

Bishop Diego 23, Valley Christian Academy 7

Bishop Montgomery 9, St. Monica 1

Bonita 10, Diamond Bar 0

California 7, La Serna 4

Calvary Baptist 22, Entrepreneur 5

Camarillo 12, Simi Valley 5

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 14, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 6

Canyon Springs 14, Moreno Valley 4

Cathedral City 24, Desert Mirage 18

Citrus Hill 18, West Valley 15

Claremont 13, Walnut 1

CSDR 11, Public Safety Academy 7

Desert Oasis 7, Sierra Canyon 3

Downey 10, Mayfair 2

Edison 13, Newport Harbor 2

El Dorado 6, Sunny Hills 0

El Rancho 11, Arroyo 0

El Segundo 5, Mater Dei 2

Etiwanda 11, Oaks Christian 1

Excelsior Charter 26, ACE 7

Fillmore 16, Channel Islands 1

Firebaugh 17, Lynwood 5

Gahr 3, Paramount 0

Ganesha 26, La Puente 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 6, Esperanza 1

Hart 15, Golden Valley 3

Hawthorne 23, Compton Centennial 2

Hemet 16, Anza Hamilton 1

Heritage Christian 17, Glendale 0

Hesperia 16, AAE 12

Highland 9, Knight 3

Huntington Beach 22, Corona del Mar 0

Indian Springs 28, Pacific 13

Indio 3, San Jacinto 2

Irvine 14, Northwood 10

Irvine University 12, Godinez 0

Katella 9, Westminster 0

Lakewood 9, Valley Christian 8

Lancaster 8, Eastside 1

La Salle 24, SAt. Pius X-St. Matthias 4

Leuzinger 5, Culver City 3

Liberty 5, Yucaipa 2

Linfield Christian 15, Riverside Notre Dame 0

Littlerock 15, Antelope Valley 1

Long Beach Poly 10, Long Beach Wilson 1

Louisville 15, Calabasas 1

Marina 1, Fountain Valley 0

Mark Keppel 11, Montebello 1

Marymount 35, Immaculate Heart 14

Mary Star of the Sea 16, Gardena Serra 4

Mayfield 8, Pasadena Poly 6

Millikan 12, Compton 0

Norco 11, Corona 0

Norte Vista 12, Rubidoux 8

Norwalk 19, Dominguez 0

Ontario Christian 22, Woodcrest Christian 8

Orange Vista 9, Arlington 3

Oxford Academy 7, Whitney 0

Paloma Valley 9, Tahquitz 3

Perris 17, Sherman Indian 1

Pomona 22, Bassett 8

Quartz Hill 12, Palmdale 0

Rancho Verde 13, Vista del Lago 3

Ramona 8, Jurupa Valley 0

Rancho Cucamonga 14, Oak Hills 4

Redlands 15, Rim of the World 1

Riverside King 5, Eastlake Roosevelt 2

San Bernardino 25, Entrepreneur 0

Santa Ana Foothill 15, Crean Lutheran 3

Santa Clara 12, Foothill Tech 1

Santa Fe 20, Whittier 8

Santa Paula 18, Carpinteria 2

Saugus 7, West Ranch 6

Schurr 31, Alhambra 0

Shadow Hills 4, Trabuco Hills 2

Sierra Vista 11, Nogales 0

Tesoro 3, JSerra 1

University Prep 14, Hesperia Christian 4

Valencia 11, Castaic 0

Valley View 1, Beaumont 0

Vasquez 14, Desert 1

Ventura 16, Nordhoff 3

Warren 11, Bellflower 0

Westridge 4, Chadwick 2

Yorba Linda 1, Brea Olinda 0

Intersectional

Bernstein 19, RFK Community 3

Bishop Manogue (NV) 5, Wilmington Banning 2

Canyon Country Canyon 4, Verdugo Hills 0

Carson 6, Bingham (UT) 5

Chaminade 8, Arbor View (NV) 0

Douglas (NV) 6, Trabuco Hills 2

Grand Terrace 2, Bishop Manogue (NV) 0

Hoover d. LA Leadership, forfeit

Mission Viejo 6, Bishop Gorman (NV) 3

Reed (NV) 4, Riverside Poly 2

Riverside Poly 6, Douglas (NV) 0

Rosary 9, Spanish Springs (NV) 4

Rosary 5, Clovis 0

Roybal 27, Belmont 0

Santa Clarita Christian 26, Coast Union 6

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, El Camino Real 1

Sierra Canyon 12, Reno (NV) 2

West Torrance 6, San Pedro 1

Wiseburn Da Vinci 5, King/Drew 4

