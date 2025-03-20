Thursday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Thursday’s Results
BASEBALL
City Section
Animo De La Hoya 6, Maywood Academy 1
Bell 8, South East 7
Garfield 9, South Gate 8
King/Drew 1, Port of Los Angeles 0
Lakeview Charter 12, Community Charter 1
Locke 17, Dorsey 5
Palisades 6, LACES 4
Poly 14, North Hollywood 1
Roosevelt 2, Legacy 0
San Fernando 11, Kennedy 4
Sun Valley Magnet 12, Valor Academy 1
Sylmar 10, Verdugo Hills 0
Southern Section
Anaheim Canyon 3, La Habra 1
Animo Leadership 20, Compton Early College 0
Arlington 6, Paloma Valley 1
Arroyo 9, Covina 8
Ayala 10, Glendora 1
Banning 15, Desert Hot Springs 1
Bonita 5, Diamond Bar 1
Buckley 7, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 6
Buena 2, St. Bonaventure 1
Cajon 8, Beaumont 1
Cate 19, Valley Christian Academy 12
Cathedral City 5, Desert Mirage 4
Coastal Christian 13, SLOCA 1
Cornerstone Christian 14, Santa Rosa Academy 0
Corona 5, Norco 0
Corona Santiago 3, Corona Centennial 2
Crossroads 12, Brentwood 6
Culver City 14, Inglewood 0
Duarte 9, Baldwin Park 8
Eastvale Roosevelt 5, Riverside King 4
Edgewood 12, Bassett 0
Etiwanda 8, Elsinore 0
Ganesha 25, Workman 0
Hacienda Heights Wilson 14, Whitney 4
Hemet 10, Riverside North 1
Heritage 5, Orange Vista 2
Hesperia 7, Apple Valley 5
Huntington Beach 4, Fountain Valley 1
Indian Springs 8, Pacific 3
Indio 12, University Prep 1
Irvine 3, Northwood 1
Jurupa Valley 2, Ramona 1
La Canada 5, Temple City 1
Lakeside 5, Valley View 1
Lawndale 13, Morningside 0
Loma Linda Academy 13, Weaver 0
Maranatha 8, Brea Olinda 5
Mary Star of the Sea 5, Long Beach Cabrillo 2
Moreno Valley 10, Citrus Hill 9
Morro Bay 12, Santa Ynez 1
Nogales 4, Azusa 1
Norte Vista 6, Rubidoux 5
Oak Hills 8, Ridgecrest Burroughs 1
Ojai Valley 9, Villanova Prep 0
Patriot 8, La Sierra 6
Pomona 9, La Puente 0
Rancho Christian 20, Canyon Springs 2
Rancho Verde 9, Hillcrest 2
Redlands East Valley 3, Redlands 0
Riverside Notre Dame 13, Rowland 2
Riverside Poly 11, Liberty 9
Riverside Prep 16, Tustin 4
San Marino 4, Village Christian 2
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 12, Mayfair 6
Santa Ana Foothill 2, El Modena 0
Santa Clarita Christian 11, GLCSC
Santa Margarita 16, Damien 2
Santa Monica 12, Beverly Hills 3
Saugus 18, Canyon Country Canyon 0
Savanna 11, Big Bear 10
Sierra Vista 2, Garey 1
St. Anthony 9, St. Monica 4
Sultana 9, Serrano 0
Temecula Valley 3, Trabuco Hills 1
Thacher 5, de Toledo 2
Viewpoint 5, Windward 3
Vista del Lago 6, Perris 0
Walnut 2, Claremont 1
Warren 2, Bellflower 1
Westminster La Quinta 10, Rancho Alamitos 1
Woodcrest Christian 4, Ontario Christian 3
Yorba Linda 12, Douglas (NV) 5
Yucaipa 5, Citrus Valley 3
YULA 4, Milken 3
Intersectional
Arrowhead Christian 8, Lausanne Collegiate (TN) 0
El Toro 8, Douglas (NV) 5
Orange Lutheran 6, Basic (NV) 1
St. Bernard 5, LA Hamilton 4
St. John Bosco 4, Desert Oasis (NV) 1
SOFTBALL
City Section
CALS Early College 8, Community Charter 1
Diego Rivera 18, Central City Value 11
LA Marshall 17, Reseda 6
Locke 10, Stella 9
Maywood Academy 13, Animo De La Hoya 2
Mendez 14, Contreras 4
Middle College 25, LAAAE 6
Northridge Academy 26, Fulton 0
San Fernando 11, Sylmar 1
Torres 8, Orthopaedic 7
Vaughn 21, East Valley 19
Washington 30, Elizabeth 17
Southern Section
Anaheim Canyon 9, El Modena 5
Ayala 16, Glendora 0
Bell Gardens 21, San Gabriel 0
Bishop Amat 10, St. Paul 6
Bishop Diego 23, Valley Christian Academy 7
Bishop Montgomery 9, St. Monica 1
Bonita 10, Diamond Bar 0
California 7, La Serna 4
Calvary Baptist 22, Entrepreneur 5
Camarillo 12, Simi Valley 5
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 14, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 6
Canyon Springs 14, Moreno Valley 4
Cathedral City 24, Desert Mirage 18
Citrus Hill 18, West Valley 15
Claremont 13, Walnut 1
CSDR 11, Public Safety Academy 7
Desert Oasis 7, Sierra Canyon 3
Downey 10, Mayfair 2
Edison 13, Newport Harbor 2
El Dorado 6, Sunny Hills 0
El Rancho 11, Arroyo 0
El Segundo 5, Mater Dei 2
Etiwanda 11, Oaks Christian 1
Excelsior Charter 26, ACE 7
Fillmore 16, Channel Islands 1
Firebaugh 17, Lynwood 5
Gahr 3, Paramount 0
Ganesha 26, La Puente 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 6, Esperanza 1
Hart 15, Golden Valley 3
Hawthorne 23, Compton Centennial 2
Hemet 16, Anza Hamilton 1
Heritage Christian 17, Glendale 0
Hesperia 16, AAE 12
Highland 9, Knight 3
Huntington Beach 22, Corona del Mar 0
Indian Springs 28, Pacific 13
Indio 3, San Jacinto 2
Irvine 14, Northwood 10
Irvine University 12, Godinez 0
Katella 9, Westminster 0
Lakewood 9, Valley Christian 8
Lancaster 8, Eastside 1
La Salle 24, SAt. Pius X-St. Matthias 4
Leuzinger 5, Culver City 3
Liberty 5, Yucaipa 2
Linfield Christian 15, Riverside Notre Dame 0
Littlerock 15, Antelope Valley 1
Long Beach Poly 10, Long Beach Wilson 1
Louisville 15, Calabasas 1
Marina 1, Fountain Valley 0
Mark Keppel 11, Montebello 1
Marymount 35, Immaculate Heart 14
Mary Star of the Sea 16, Gardena Serra 4
Mayfield 8, Pasadena Poly 6
Millikan 12, Compton 0
Norco 11, Corona 0
Norte Vista 12, Rubidoux 8
Norwalk 19, Dominguez 0
Ontario Christian 22, Woodcrest Christian 8
Orange Vista 9, Arlington 3
Oxford Academy 7, Whitney 0
Paloma Valley 9, Tahquitz 3
Perris 17, Sherman Indian 1
Pomona 22, Bassett 8
Quartz Hill 12, Palmdale 0
Rancho Verde 13, Vista del Lago 3
Ramona 8, Jurupa Valley 0
Rancho Cucamonga 14, Oak Hills 4
Redlands 15, Rim of the World 1
Riverside King 5, Eastlake Roosevelt 2
San Bernardino 25, Entrepreneur 0
Santa Ana Foothill 15, Crean Lutheran 3
Santa Clara 12, Foothill Tech 1
Santa Fe 20, Whittier 8
Santa Paula 18, Carpinteria 2
Saugus 7, West Ranch 6
Schurr 31, Alhambra 0
Shadow Hills 4, Trabuco Hills 2
Sierra Vista 11, Nogales 0
Tesoro 3, JSerra 1
University Prep 14, Hesperia Christian 4
Valencia 11, Castaic 0
Valley View 1, Beaumont 0
Vasquez 14, Desert 1
Ventura 16, Nordhoff 3
Warren 11, Bellflower 0
Westridge 4, Chadwick 2
Yorba Linda 1, Brea Olinda 0
Intersectional
Bernstein 19, RFK Community 3
Bishop Manogue (NV) 5, Wilmington Banning 2
Canyon Country Canyon 4, Verdugo Hills 0
Carson 6, Bingham (UT) 5
Chaminade 8, Arbor View (NV) 0
Douglas (NV) 6, Trabuco Hills 2
Grand Terrace 2, Bishop Manogue (NV) 0
Hoover d. LA Leadership, forfeit
Mission Viejo 6, Bishop Gorman (NV) 3
Reed (NV) 4, Riverside Poly 2
Riverside Poly 6, Douglas (NV) 0
Rosary 9, Spanish Springs (NV) 4
Rosary 5, Clovis 0
Roybal 27, Belmont 0
Santa Clarita Christian 26, Coast Union 6
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, El Camino Real 1
Sierra Canyon 12, Reno (NV) 2
West Torrance 6, San Pedro 1
Wiseburn Da Vinci 5, King/Drew 4
