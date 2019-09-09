Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Actor Reno Wilson’s cozy compound comes to market in Mount Washington

Image_07.jpg
The property holds a two-bedroom home, detached studio, swimming pool, spa, basketball court and rooftop deck with a projector.
(Virtually Here Studios)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 9, 2019
2:06 PM
Actor Reno Wilson of “Mike & Molly” and “Good Girls” is asking $939,000 for his chic home in the hills of Mount Washington — roughly double the $473,000 he paid for it seven years ago.

The cozy compound barely covers a sixth of an acre, but it makes the most of its space. There’s a two-bedroom home, a detached studio, swimming pool, spa and custom basketball court. Above it all, a rooftop deck with a projector takes in sweeping city views.

In the main house, splashes of marble and hardwood interrupt the whitewashed interiors. The open floor plan, which combines a living and dining space, offers pocketing doors, beamed ceilings and a freestanding fireplace.

1/17
The exterior.  (Virtually Here Studios)
2/17
The open floor plan.  (Virtually Here Studios)
3/17
The chic living room.  (Virtually Here Studios)
4/17
The kitchen.  (Virtually Here Studios)
5/17
The dining area.  (Virtually Here Studios)
6/17
The lofted sleeping space.  (Virtually Here Studios)
7/17
The bedroom.  (Virtually Here Studios)
8/17
The bedroom.  (Virtually Here Studios)
9/17
The swimming pool and spa.  (Virtually Here Studios)
10/17
The swimming pool and spa.  (Virtually Here Studios)
11/17
The detached studio.  (Virtually Here Studios)
12/17
The grassy yard.  (Virtually Here Studios)
13/17
The front yard.  (Virtually Here Studios)
14/17
The rooftop deck with a projector.  (Virtually Here Studios)
15/17
The rooftop deck at night.  (Virtually Here Studios)
16/17
The basketball court.  (Virtually Here Studios)
17/17
The basketball court.  (Virtually Here Studios)

Off to the side, the cozy kitchen adds picture windows and a farmhouse sink. In addition to the two bedrooms, a ladder leads to a lofted sleeping space.

Hanging lights top a charming yard with a porch and fountain in front, and out back the swimming pool separates the main house and studio. A basketball half-court is tucked into the back of the property.

Steve Clark of Compass holds the listing.

Wilson, 50, appeared in “The Cosby Show” as a teenager. In addition to starring as a series regular in the shows “Mike & Molly” and “Good Girls,” he boasts voice roles in the “Transformers” franchise.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
