‘Fast and Furious’ producer Steven Chasman lists Palisades mansion for $16.9 million

After 13 years, film producer Steven Chasman and his wife, actress Nadia Farès Chasman, are ready to part with their Palisades home. The Mediterranean mansion is on the market for $16.9 million, records show.

It’ll be a stellar investment if they get their price. According to the Multiple Listing Service, the pair paid $6.875 million for the property in 2006.

Perched on 1.2 acres, the hillside hacienda takes in sweeping ocean and vineyard views in a guard-gated neighborhood. Rolling lawns, terraced gardens and citrus trees fill out the estate, which centers on a two-story home built in 1988.

Arched doorways navigate the living spaces — the most impressive of which is a formal living room with a stone fireplace and wood-vaulted ceilings overlooked by an indoor Juliet balcony. Elsewhere, there’s a center-island chef’s kitchen, formal dining room, screening room, office under coffered ceilings and family room lined with French doors.

Up the sweeping staircase, a lofted library leads to the master suite. One of six bedrooms and six bathrooms, it expands to an ocean-view balcony with wrought-iron rails.

A pair of turf lawns sandwich a fire pit out back. The scenic space also holds a swimming pool, fountain, trellis-topped patio and playground.

Lisa Optican of Compass holds the listing.



As a producer, Chasman’s credits include the “Transporter” franchise and “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” which was released last month.

Nadia Farès Chasman has recently starred in the shows “Revivre,” “Les Ombres Rouges” and the French Netflix series “Marseilles.”