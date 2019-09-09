Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
‘Fast and Furious’ producer Steven Chasman lists Palisades mansion for $16.9 million

Steven Chasman’s mansion
Set on 1.2 acres, the two-story home is surrounded by rolling lawns, terraced gardens and fruit trees.
(Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 9, 2019
1:02 PM
After 13 years, film producer Steven Chasman and his wife, actress Nadia Farès Chasman, are ready to part with their Palisades home. The Mediterranean mansion is on the market for $16.9 million, records show.

It’ll be a stellar investment if they get their price. According to the Multiple Listing Service, the pair paid $6.875 million for the property in 2006.

Perched on 1.2 acres, the hillside hacienda takes in sweeping ocean and vineyard views in a guard-gated neighborhood. Rolling lawns, terraced gardens and citrus trees fill out the estate, which centers on a two-story home built in 1988.

The living room under vaulted ceilings.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The family room with French doors.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The chef’s kitchen.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The breakfast nook.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The office.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The screening room.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The formal dining room.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The foyer.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
An ocean-view nook.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The formal living room.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The loft.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The master bedroom.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The master balcony.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
A guest bedroom.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The ocean-view fire pit.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The back patio.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The lawn.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The swimming pool.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The playground.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The exterior.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The motor court.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
Aerial view of the home.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)
The exterior.  (Nick Springett / Alfred Yson)

Arched doorways navigate the living spaces — the most impressive of which is a formal living room with a stone fireplace and wood-vaulted ceilings overlooked by an indoor Juliet balcony. Elsewhere, there’s a center-island chef’s kitchen, formal dining room, screening room, office under coffered ceilings and family room lined with French doors.

Up the sweeping staircase, a lofted library leads to the master suite. One of six bedrooms and six bathrooms, it expands to an ocean-view balcony with wrought-iron rails.

A pair of turf lawns sandwich a fire pit out back. The scenic space also holds a swimming pool, fountain, trellis-topped patio and playground.

Lisa Optican of Compass holds the listing.

As a producer, Chasman’s credits include the “Transporter” franchise and “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” which was released last month.

Nadia Farès Chasman has recently starred in the shows “Revivre,” “Les Ombres Rouges” and the French Netflix series “Marseilles.”

