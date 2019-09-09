Santa Monica’s dazzling ‘Blue House’ comes to market for $2.995 million

Among the tree-lined streets of Santa Monica’s Sunset Park, one eye-catching property sticks out from the rest. Dubbed “Blue House” for its striking cobalt color, the two-story home just hit the market for $2.995 million.

Fittingly, the architectural abode is owned by artist Donald Robertson, best known by his Instagram handle Drawbertson. He shelled out $2.38 million for the place two years ago, property records show.

Robertson’s not the only notable name tied to the 1940s property. It was once owned by Billie Lourd, daughter of late actress Carrie Fisher, according to the listing agency.

1 / 11 The living room. (Nourmand & Associates) 2 / 11 The living room fireplace. (Nourmand & Associates) 3 / 11 The family room. (Nourmand & Associates) 4 / 11 A guest bedroom. (Nourmand & Associates) 5 / 11 The landscaped backyard. (Nourmand & Associates) 6 / 11 The swimming pool. (Nourmand & Associates) 7 / 11 The deck. (Nourmand & Associates) 8 / 11 The rear deck. (Nourmand & Associates) 9 / 11 The dining area. (Nourmand & Associates) 10 / 11 The backyard. (Nourmand & Associates) 11 / 11 The exterior. (Nourmand & Associates)

Advertisement

Bearing a resemblance to the ocean a half-mile away, the corner-lot home designed by Sally Trout was once featured in the art book series “World’s Best 100 Houses.” Gates, privacy hedges and mature landscaping surround the grounds, while the 2,463-square-foot interior features artistic finishes and designer tile.

Compared to the dazzling facade, the living spaces tone things down with crisp white walls and light hardwood floors. Little nooks are carved into a curved wall in the living room, and other highlights include an open-concept kitchen with custom maple cabinetry and a family room lined with French doors.

Vaulted ceilings top the second-story master suite, which expands to a bathroom with a spa tub. It’s one of three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Landscaping brings a bit of green to the backyard complete with a patio and fire pit. A long, skinny lap pool tacks on even more blue.



Advertisement

Robertson, 57, serves as the creative director for Estee Lauder Companies. It’s not the only time he’s made real estate headlines; two years ago, he put his Spanish-style home on the market in Montecito for $5.85 million.

Rochelle Atlas Maize of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing.