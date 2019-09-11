Former Ram Lance Kendricks sells Calabasas home for more than he asked

NFL free agent Lance Kendricks is walking away a winner from his home in Calabasas. The Mediterranean-style spot just sold for $1.905 million, or $5,000 more than he was asking.

The tight end, who spent six seasons with the Rams, bought the home for $1.8 million in 2016 a few months after the team relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

Kendricks only spent one season with the Rams in L.A. before signing with the Packers in 2017, but it was likely a long commute while he was here. The two-story home sits about 30 miles from L.A. Memorial Coliseum, the team’s temporary stadium.

Located in guard-gated Westridge, the property carries plenty of curb appeal with four garages, a pair of palm trees and a fountain approaching the tan stucco exterior. Inside, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms are spread across 4,470 square feet.

Advertisement

1 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 2 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 3 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 4 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 5 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 6 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 7 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 8 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 9 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 10 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 11 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 12 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 13 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 14 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 15 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 16 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 17 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 18 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 19 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 20 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 21 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 22 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 23 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 24 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 25 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 26 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 27 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 28 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 29 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 30 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 31 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 32 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com) 33 / 33 Hot Property | Lance Kendricks (Realtor.com)

Past a rounded foyer, there’s a two-story living and dining room with coffered ceilings and a wall of windows. Overlooked by a sky-lit loft, it’s the home’s most expansive space.

There’s also a cozier family room with a fireplace, a Saltillo tile kitchen and a chandelier-topped breakfast nook.

Upstairs, the master bedroom enjoys a marble bathroom and private balcony. The perch takes in views of the landscaped backyard, which boasts a swimming pool, spa, fireplace and dining gazebo.



Advertisement

Loretta Younkin of Robin Realty held the listing. Leegie Parker of Coral Tree Real Estate Service represented the buyer.

Kendricks, 31, was an All-American at Wisconsin before being drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2011. Between stints with the Rams, Packers and Patriots, he’s racked up 241 receptions and 19 touchdowns.