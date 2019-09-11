Hot Property: Alicia Keys gets into the La Jolla state of mind

A high-profile name has emerged as the buyer of the Razor House, an architectural masterpiece on the coast of La Jolla.

Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys plunked down $20.8 million for the striking estate, according to people not authorized to comment on the sale. That’s the priciest deal in the coastal community this year.

A cutting-edge blend of concrete and glass, the jagged, sweeping structure listed last summer for $30 million before a price cut took it down to $24.995 million. It was built by architect Wallace E. Cunningham, who designed the three-story structure to match the dramatic landscape that surrounds it.

Employing a cantilevered base, the modernist home hugs the side of a cliff and takes in sweeping ocean views.

Highlights are aplenty. There’s a subterranean garage and a series of geometric terraces up above — including a scenic entertainer’s deck with a swimming pool and outdoor kitchen.

The entire structure wraps around a custom courtyard. Perhaps the home’s most stunning space, it features a collection of concrete monoliths around a turf lawn and fire pit.

Inside are touches of white concrete, stainless steel, stone and walnut across 11,545 square feet. Walls of glass line the living spaces, which include a two-story great room, rounded living room, billiards room, library, tiered movie theater and two kitchens.



The upper levels, accessed by a sweeping, floating staircase, boast a lofted lounge and two master suites. There are four bedrooms in total, and the 1,300-square-foot detached guesthouse adds two more.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing. The Altmans also represented Keys along with Douglas Elliman’s Stephen Sweeney.

Keys, 38, has won 15 Grammys over the course of a career that has seen her release six studio albums and sell more than 65 million records. Her hits include “Fallin,’” “No One” and “If I Ain’t Got You.”

Hill heads west

Actor Jonah Hill of “Moneyball” and “Superbad” fame has bought a home in Santa Monica through a trust for $6.77 million, records show.

The two-story Monterey Colonial-style house, built in 1950 and once owned by British actress Jean Simmons, features distressed wood floors, painted beams and a living room with a fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with a brick pizza oven. French doors in the sun-drenched dining room open to a covered patio.

The master suite lies on the main floor and has a garden view. Two upstairs bedrooms share a balcony overlooking the grounds. Including a separate guesthouse, which has a sauna, there are four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Outside, a trellis with creeping vines covers a brick patio. Lawn surrounds the swimming pool, which has a spa. Near the pool area is a built-in barbecue.

The home, set behind gates on slightly more than a quarter-acre, hit the market in July for about $7 million and sold in roughly five weeks, records show.

The 35-year-old Hill this year appeared in the comedy “The Beach Bum” and had voice roles in the films “The Lego Movie 2” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” Last year, the versatile actor starred opposite Emma Stone in the Netflix miniseries “Maniac.”

On the real estate front, Hill four years ago sold a Hollywood Hills home built in 1959 for actress Beverly Garland by her husband, Fillmore Crank, and designed by architect Richard Dorman. He reportedly owns other real estate in New York.

Kendra Wilson of the Agency was the listing agent. Justin Feil of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

A-Rod scores a sale

Baseball star turned television analyst Alex Rodriguez has cleared a base in the Hollywood Hills, selling his home there for $4.4 million.

The striking contemporary-style house, with walls of glass and horizontal louvers, was designed by architectural firm Honnold & Rex and built in 1954 as part of the Architectural Products magazine research program. More recently, it was redesigned to emphasize indoor-outdoor living.

The two-story home features an open-space floor plan and sliding walls of glass that open to the backyard. A two-story living room lies at the heart of the house and has a textured block-wall fireplace. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with an island, custom cabinetry and a wine fridge. A media room sits off the kitchen.

Upstairs, the master suite takes in tree-top and city-light views in two directions. An office, which doubles as another bedroom, takes in the backyard and surrounding hilltops through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Outside, there’s a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and secluded sitting area. Hedges and tall palms create a natural privacy barrier.

Rodriguez, who retired from baseball two years ago, bought the property in 2014 from Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

The 44-year-old was among the most dynamic players in baseball during his career, amassing 696 home runs and 3,115 hits across 22 seasons. Rodriguez’s scores of accolades include 14 All-Star Game appearances, 10 Silver Slugger awards and two Gold Glove awards. He was named the American League MVP three times.

On the real estate front, Rodriguez made a westward move in February, buying a Malibu beach house with partner Jennifer Lopez from actor Jeremy Piven.

Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency had the listing. Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group represented the buyer.

A Pasadena home to marvel at

A historic Pasadena mansion with a star-studded past has sold to one of the film industry’s biggest directors: Anthony Russo.

Russo, who co-directed “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” with his brother Joe, paid $15.579 million for Arden Villa, a Palladian-inspired Italianate mansion of more than 10,000 square feet.

It’s a hefty price tag but something of a discount considering the property’s history. The estate last sold for $20 million in 2013 and in 2017 was put up for sale at a whopping $28 million.

Built in 1913, the home is set behind iron gates at the end of a 100-yard, tree-lined driveway. Behind a yellow exterior topped with clay tile, the floor plan holds nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms and an abundance of grand formal spaces. Ceiling medallions, columns, paneled walls, splashes of marble and parquet and herringbone floors are among details found throughout the four-story floor plan.

Living spaces include a grand formal entry, two living rooms, a formal dining room, a wine cellar and a tile-splashed kitchen. There are multiple game rooms and offices.

A loggia lines the home’s backside, descending to a swimming pool and grassy lawn. Manicured gardens, lily ponds and a tennis court fill out the rest of the 2.4-acre grounds.

The estate is known casually as the “Dynasty” mansion for its use as the setting of a famous fight scene between Krystle and Alexis in the 1980s soap opera “Dynasty.” The property also has credits that include such films as “Terms of Endearment” and “Billy Madison.”

Former owners of the estate include David Zander, a film and commercial producer, and Leslie Tolan, producer of “The Larry Sanders Show.”

Nick Cacarnakis and Jack Chang of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing.

Russo, 48, is best known for co-directing four films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” which recently became the highest-grossing film of all time.

Comedian catches an offer

Comedian, radio personality and television host Adam Carolla has sold a development property in La Cañada Flintridge for $1.875 million.

The north-facing lot, set up from the street and reached by a sloping drive, measures a little over three-quarters of an acre. A dense cluster of trees surrounds the current structure, a 1950s ranch-style house. Views from the property take in the surrounding mountains and treetops.

Two sets of house plans were created for the site, according to a listing for the property. A rendering for one of the proposed homes shows a multilevel contemporary house with clean lines, floor-to-ceiling windows and a subterranean garage.

Carolla originally sought as much as $2.895 million for the property, which was introduced to market roughly 11 months ago. The former “Catch a Contractor” host is also selling an updated Midcentury Modern home in the area that recently went under contract.

He bought another La Cañada Flintridge home last year for $7.327 million.

The 55-year-old Carolla is the host of “The Adam Carolla Show” podcast, which set a Guinness World Record in 2011 for being the most downloaded podcast. He previously appeared on Comedy Central’s “The Man Show” and co-hosted the syndicated radio show “Loveline.”

Peter Owens of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Anthony Kim of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.