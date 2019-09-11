TV producer Shonda Rhimes sells Hancock Park home for about $7.2 million

Television producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, whose scores of credits include “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” has sold her home in Hancock Park for a little over $7.166 million, records show.

The 1920s traditional-style home, set on a leafy half-acre lot, first came up for sale in October 2018 for $9.995 million. It had been listed for $8.5 million since May, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Owned by Rhimes since 2010, the 8,300-square-foot house has coffered ceilings, crown molding, scaled formal rooms and a formal entry with a hand-stenciled floor. The chef’s kitchen opens to the den. There are fireplaces in the library, family room and living room.

1 / 5 Shonda Rhimes’ Hancock Park home | Hot Property (Cameron Carothers) 2 / 5 Shonda Rhimes’ Hancock Park home | Hot Property (Cameron Carothers) 3 / 5 Shonda Rhimes’ Hancock Park home | Hot Property (Cameron Carothers) 4 / 5 Shonda Rhimes’ Hancock Park home | Hot Property (Cameron Carothers) 5 / 5 Shonda Rhimes’ Hancock Park home | Hot Property (Cameron Carothers)

Advertisement

A total of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms includes a multi-room master suite complete with dual baths, two walk-in closets and a separate study. Another bedroom, formerly another office, is where Rhimes penned screenplays for many of her hit shows.

Outside, the tiered backyard has a grassy lawn and steps leading up to a swimming pool and pool deck. A detached cabana sits near the pool area. A smattering of mature sycamore and elm trees fill the front yard.

Rhimes, 49, is the producer behind such popular television hits as “Private Practice,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Station 19.” In 2017, she agreed to a multi-year development deal with streaming service Netflix.

Ed Solorzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. Joshua and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. The exact sale price was $7,166,250.