NFL speedster Darren Sproles touches down in Tarzana

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles has purchased a newly built home in Tarzana for $3.655 million.

Fashioned in the modern farmhouse style, the two-story spread has 6,000 square feet of living space, oak floors with gold inlays, custom paneling and designer fixtures. The gleaming kitchen, anchored by an oversized island, opens to the family room. A butler’s pantry sits off the dining room. There’s also a theater.

The master suite has one of four fireplaces and a walk-in closet for a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

1 / 13 The living room and fireplace. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 An oversized island anchors the kitchen. (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 The dining room connects to a butler’s pantry. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 The master suite bathroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 One of the five bedrooms. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 A mud room sits off an entry. (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 Paneled walls fill a wall in the office. (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 The home theater has paneled walls. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 A zero-edge swimming pool sits across from the main house. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 A pool house sits behind the pool. (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 A fireplace and bonus space inside the pool house. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 The 6,000-square-foot home sits on more than a third of an acre in Tarzana. (The sports court.)

Outside, a patch of lawn fills space between the home and a zero-edge swimming pool. A sports court, a fire pit, a built-in barbecue and a pool house fill out the grounds.

The purchase marks something of a northern migration for the Eagles speedster, who began his professional career with the San Diego Chargers and has made his home in San Diego for about a decade.

In July, Sproles put his Poway home — a sprawling Mediterranean-style mansion of nearly 9,000 square feet — on the market. The 4.44-acre property is currently listed for about $3 million, records show.

The 36-year-old tailback, now in his 14th NFL season, has made three Pro Bowls with the Eagles as a special teams player. In 2011, he led the NFL in all-purpose yards with 2,696. He is currently tied with Dave Meggett for seventh all-time in punt returns for touchdowns with seven.

Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams Realty Studio City was the listing agent. Craig Knizek of the Agency represented the buyer.