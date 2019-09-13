‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Kevin McKidd offers up secluded Hollywood Hills villa

Eleven years is plenty for actor Kevin McKidd, best known for playing Dr. Owen Hunt on “Grey’s Anatomy.” His verdant villa, tucked into a secluded slice of the Hollywood Hills, is up for grabs at $1.995 million.

That’s $370,000 more than he paid for it in 2008, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Gravel paths navigate the gated grounds, which feature an abundance of gardens and water features across a quarter of an acre. At the center sits a single-story home built in 1953.

1 / 18 The facade. (Ian Denker) 2 / 18 The entry. (Ian Denker) 3 / 18 The open floor plan. (Ian Denker) 4 / 18 The living room with a fireplace. (Ian Denker) 5 / 18 The kitchen. (Ian Denker) 6 / 18 The family room. (Ian Denker) 7 / 18 The family room. (Ian Denker) 8 / 18 The master bedroom. (Ian Denker) 9 / 18 The master bathroom with a door-less shower. (Ian Denker) 10 / 18 The master bathroom. (Ian Denker) 11 / 18 The courtyard. (Ian Denker) 12 / 18 The studio. (Ian Denker) 13 / 18 The guest bedroom. (Ian Denker) 14 / 18 The landscaped backyard. (Ian Denker) 15 / 18 The terraced patio. (Ian Denker) 16 / 18 The swimming pool. (Ian Denker) 17 / 18 The quarter-acre grounds. (Ian Denker) 18 / 18 The backyard. (Ian Denker)

Draped in ivy, the house holds two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a handful of bright living spaces in 1,773 square feet. Columns frame the entry, leading into a tile-lined open floor plan with an indoor-outdoor living room, dining area and chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry.

Stone walls and floors adorn a master suite complete with a door-less shower and freestanding tub. It takes in views of the courtyard, which branches off to an artist’s studio.

Out back, a terraced patio with a fire pit descends to an entertainer’s yard with a swimming pool under hanging lights. Dense landscaping surrounds the space.

Kennon Earl and Thomas Davila of Compass hold the listing.



Before “Grey’s Anatomy,” McKidd starred in “Trainspotting,” “The Acid House” and “Rome.” The 46-year-old’s more recent credits include “T2 Trainspotting” and “Tulip Fever.”