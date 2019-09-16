Actress to actress: Kirsten Dunst sells charming Toluca Lake home to Annie Potts

Kirsten Dunst’s charming Toluca Lake home is staying in Hollywood hands. Actress Annie Potts was the buyer of the lakefront abode, which sold last week for $4.55 million.

Potts, who starred in the original “Ghostbusters” films, must have liked what she saw in the place. The house went under contract just nine days after it hit the market in June for $4.7 million, records show.

The property’s scenic outdoor spaces are as memorable as its artsy interiors. A white picket fence surrounds a grassy yard with a fountain in front; out back, a tiered patio descends to a private dock.

The living spaces keep things bright with white walls, light hardwood floors and plenty of windows. There’s a living room with a fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining area and a center-island kitchen full of marble.

1 / 15 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 15 The gated entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 15 The front yard. (Realtor.com) 4 / 15 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 5 / 15 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 15 The marble kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 15 The family room. (Realtor.com) 8 / 15 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 15 The bonus room. (Realtor.com) 10 / 15 The balcony. (Realtor.com) 11 / 15 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 12 / 15 The outdoor dining area. (Realtor.com) 13 / 15 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 14 / 15 The private dock. (Realtor.com) 15 / 15 The tiered backyard. (Realtor.com)

In the indoor-outdoor family room, sets of French doors open to a brick patio with a custom-built gazebo, outdoor kitchen, dining area and fire pit. Stairs lead down to another brick patio — this one complete with a swimming pool and spa overlooked by a crescent moon art piece.

Back inside, a sweeping staircase ascends to a loft and massive master suite complete with a corner fireplace, spa tub and balcony with lake views. In total, there are five bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms in 4,333 square feet.

Dunst, 37, has scores of credits dating back to the 1990s. As a 12-year-old, she received a Golden Globe nomination for “Interview With the Vampire,” and her notable roles since include “The Virgin Suicides,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Melancholia” and Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy.

Records show she paid $2.6 million for the home in 2001.

Potts, 66, received a Golden Globe nomination for 1978’s “Corvette Summer.” Over the years, she’s also starred in “Pretty in Pink,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Designing Women.” More recently, she has appeared on the sitcom “Young Sheldon” and had a voice role in “Toy Story 4.”

On the real estate side, Potts has moved around a decent amount over the last half-decade. Three years ago she sold her colorful Toluca Lake hacienda for $3.875 million. Earlier this year, she sold a Midcentury Modern-style home in Sherman Oaks for $1.84 million.

Harvey Good of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Cynthia Wexler represented the buyer.