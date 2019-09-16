NBA analyst Mark Jackson drops price of Calabasas mansion a fourth time

So far, Mark Jackson’s Calabasas home sale has not fared as well as his basketball career. The NBA player-turned-coach-turned-analyst has been trying to sell the Mediterranean mansion for over a decade now; this time around, it’s listed at $4.375 million.

Jackson will likely take a loss on the property after paying $4.7 million for it in 2007. He floated it for sale just a year later for $4.995 million, and the home has seen three relists and four price cuts in the years since.

There’s plenty to offer within the 10,000-square-foot mansion, which sits on half an acre in guard-gated Mountain View Estates. Indoor amenities include a movie theater, recording studio, billiards room and gym. Outdoors, the backyard includes a palm-topped swimming pool and spa.

1 / 10 Grand foyer and sweeping staircase. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 In the spacious family room, wavy columns frame a corner fireplace. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 Splashes of marble, stone and hardwood adorn the dramatic living spaces. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 Kitchen with granite countertops. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 Formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 Movie theater. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The spa tub of the master suite takes in mountain views through a curved wall of glass. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 A second-story deck spans the home’s backside.

(Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The backyard includes a palm-topped swimming pool and spa.

(Realtor.com) 10 / 10 Mark Jackson’s Calabasas mansion (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Splashes of marble, stone and hardwood adorn the dramatic living spaces. A grand foyer with a sweeping staircase kicks things off, leading into a two-story great room with walls of windows on opposite sides.

The main level also holds a granite kitchen, formal dining room and rounded breakfast nook. In the family room, wavy columns frame a corner fireplace.

Most of the four bedrooms and eight bathrooms are found upstairs, including the master suite, where a spa tub takes in mountain views through a curved wall of glass. A second-story deck spans the home’s backside.

Dee Crawford of Keller Williams Realty, Beverly Hills, holds the listing with Marc Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.



Advertisement

Jackson spent 17 years as a point guard in the NBA and currently ranks fourth all-time in assists, with 10,334. Following his playing days, Jackson spent three seasons as head coach of the Golden State Warriors. He currently serves as an analyst for ESPN.