Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine eyes sale of equestrian estate in Tennessee

“Peace Sells … but Who’s Buying?” is not only the name of Megadeth’s second album, but also the question on frontman Dave Mustaine’s mind. The heavy metal musician just listed his bucolic home outside Nashville, Tenn., for $2.498 million, records show.

Found in a rural part of Franklin, the 11-acre equestrian estate centers on a nearly 7,000-square-foot home built in 2003.

Cherry hardwood floors cover the common spaces, which include a living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a pair of chandelier-topped dining areas. The spacious chef’s kitchen adds white cabinetry and a tiered center island.

1 / 15 Cherry hardwood floors cover the common spaces, including the foyer. (Realtor.com) 2 / 15 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 15 The breakfast nook. (Realtor.com) 4 / 15 The center-island kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 15 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 15 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 15 The library. (Realtor.com) 8 / 15 The office/recording studio. (Realtor.com) 9 / 15 The covered front porch. (Realtor.com) 10 / 15 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 11 / 15 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 12 / 15 The barn. (Realtor.com) 13 / 15 The horse stalls. (Realtor.com) 14 / 15 The pastures. (Realtor.com) 15 / 15 The home. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Elsewhere are three bedrooms, six bathrooms, an office/recording studio, gym and library. An elevator navigates the two-story floor plan.

Porches and patios surround the home, overlooking the fenced pastures and riding trails that fill out the rest of the property. Other structures include a barn, shed, horse stalls and a four-car detached garage.

The home last traded hands five years ago for $1.8 million, according to public records.

Mustaine, 58, found fame as the lead guitarist in Metallica before getting kicked out and forming Megadeth with David Ellefson in 1983. The L.A.-based heavy metal band has been nominated for 12 Grammys and has sold more than 38 million records. With 2016’s “Dystopia,” they’ve released 15 albums.