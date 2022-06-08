Bob Saget’s Brentwood home listed for sale at $7.765 million

Bob Saget’s Brentwood home — which the late comedian owned for nearly two decades — just hit the market for $7.765 million.

Saget, who died in January at 65, paid $2.895 million for the property in 2003, records show. His nephew, Adam Saget of Compass, is handling the sale.

Built in the 1960s, the architectural abode was remodeled shortly before Saget moved in. During his stay, the “Full House” star brought the home into the modern age by adding Elan smart home features and automation.

The estate spans a third of an acre near Getty Center and makes the most of its space with a main house, guesthouse, motor court and leafy backyard with a stone patio, swimming pool and spa.

Living spaces combine wood, stone and glass in the main house. A dual-sided fireplace separates a dining area from a two-story living room, and the kitchen adds a spacious center island.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across 6,600 square feet, including a primary suite with two front-facing balconies and a hallway that expands to a terrace. The guesthouse tacks on a bedroom and bathroom.

Saget rose to fame as Danny Tanner in the sitcom “Full House” and reprised the role decades later for the Netflix sequel “Fuller House.” He also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and served as the narrator in the CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother.”