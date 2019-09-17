Russell Weiner paid $16.5 million for this L.A. home 2 weeks ago. He’s now selling it for $28 million

Up in Hollywood Hills West, Rockstar Energy creator Russell Weiner’s ambitions are as high as ever.

Two weeks ago, Weiner shelled out $16.515 million for a contemporary mansion perched in the Bird Streets. Now, the billionaire has put it back on the market for $27.995 million — roughly $11.5 million more than he paid for it.

The new price point is high — especially considering little to no work appears to have been done during Weiner’s short ownership — but not inconceivable given the property’s history. Three years ago, the showplace sold for $27 million, records show.

Built in 2015, the hillside home packs in plenty of style, offering grand indoor-outdoor living spaces that open to an infinity-edge swimming pool with sweeping city views. In 11,570 square feet, there are six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

1 / 22 The family room. (Aaron Hoffman) 2 / 22 The living room. (Aaron Hoffman) 3 / 22 The dining area. (Aaron Hoffman) 4 / 22 The dining room. (Aaron Hoffman) 5 / 22 The indoor-outdoor living room. (Aaron Hoffman) 6 / 22 The kitchen. (Aaron Hoffman) 7 / 22 The staircase. (Aaron Hoffman) 8 / 22 The wet bar and wine cellar. (Aaron Hoffman) 9 / 22 The movie theater. (Aaron Hoffman) 10 / 22 The master bedroom. (Aaron Hoffman) 11 / 22 The master bedroom. (Aaron Hoffman) 12 / 22 The master bathroom. (Aaron Hoffman) 13 / 22 The freestanding tub. (Aaron Hoffman) 14 / 22 The gym. (Aaron Hoffman) 15 / 22 The swimming pool and spa. (Aaron Hoffman) 16 / 22 The swimming pool and spa. (Aaron Hoffman) 17 / 22 The exterior. (Aaron Hoffman) 18 / 22 The patio. (Aaron Hoffman) 19 / 22 The yard. (Aaron Hoffman) 20 / 22 The front. (Aaron Hoffman) 21 / 22 The front door. (Aaron Hoffman) 22 / 22 The garage. (Aaron Hoffman)

Glass and water features surround the massive front door, which opens to expansive common spaces with clean lines and hardwood floors. Wet bars pop up everywhere, hanging off the living room, family room and wine cellar.

Elsewhere, there’s a designer kitchen with a sizable island, an office, gym, collector’s garage, massage room and movie theater. An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan.

The master suite alone spans 2,000 square feet. Featuring a built-in fireplace and freestanding tub, it opens through pocketing doors to a wraparound terrace — one of multiple decks hanging off the home.



Landscaping in front and a lawn out back complete the roughly half-acre grounds.

Weiner, the son of radio host Michael Savage, created Rockstar in 1998. Forbes puts his net worth at $4 billion.

He’s invested plenty in real estate over the years, buying NBA star Carlos Boozer’s Sunset Strip estate in 2006 and selling a concrete megalith in the Hollywood Hills for $8 million in 2009. More recently, he listed his Hermosa Beach house for $21 million and a Beverly Hills compound formerly owned by Madonna for $35 million.

Katelyn Byrd of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.