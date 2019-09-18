Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Former Charger Ryan Mathews rushes to sell San Diego home

Image_09.jpg
The three-story home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two rooftop decks — including one with a hot tub.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 18, 2019
11:07 AM
Retired running back Ryan Mathews, who spent five seasons with the Chargers, just listed his coastal home in San Diego for $2.85 million.

The Pro Bowler paid $1.862 million for the custom spot in 2012, two years after the Chargers picked him in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Wrapped in a wavy exterior reminiscent of the ocean nearby, the tan-colored home holds four bedrooms and five bathrooms in 2,736 square feet. The curves continue inside, with rounded cabinetry in the kitchen and sloping ceilings above the living room.

1/10
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
2/10
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
3/10
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
4/10
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
5/10
The steam room.  (Realtor.com)
6/10
The bonus room.  (Realtor.com)
7/10
The rooftop deck.  (Realtor.com)
8/10
The rooftop deck with a hot tub.  (Realtor.com)
9/10
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
10/10
The exterior at dusk.  (Realtor.com)

Living spaces lined with Brazilian hardwood floors fill the lower level, opening up to a stamped-concrete courtyard with stucco planters and a fire pit.

All four bedrooms are found on the second story, including a master suite with a fireplace and balcony. A steam room with barrel ceilings, mood lighting and eight shower heads anchors its bathroom.

On the third story, a bonus room leads to a rooftop deck with a grill and ocean views. The space ascends to an even higher rooftop deck — this one complete with a hot tub.

Jason Moyer of Team Moyer Real Estate holds the listing.

Following a successful run at Fresno State, Mathews played for the Chargers and Eagles during his seven-year career. In addition to 40 touchdowns, the Riverside native was named to the Pro Bowl in 2011.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
