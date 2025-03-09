Chargers free agency needs: DK Metcalf isn’t the only receiver on L.A.’s radar

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
The Chargers started the offseason with 27 impending free agents and general manager Joe Hortiz has already started chipping away at his to-do list. Bringing back safety Elijah Molden and releasing star edge rusher Joey Bosa only started what should be a busy offseason.
By releasing Bosa, the franchise’s longest-tenured player, the Chargers saved more than $25 million in salary-cap space and now have the second-most cap room in the NFL entering free agency, according to Overthecap.com. The $90.7 million of cap space could be used to address major questions at receiver, running back and offensive line as the Chargers try to improve on their wild-card round appearance in 2024.
Here’s a breakdown of the Chargers roster and free agency needs:
It’s the only starting position Hortiz said is settled, but the quarterback room isn’t complete with only Justin Herbert.
Backup quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Easton Stick are unrestricted free agents. Despite a significant learning curve after joining the Chargers in an August trade, it took less than a month for Heinicke to surpass Stick as the Chargers’ No. 2 quarterback. He was forced into action briefly in one game and provided the team an insurance policy after Stick’s middling preseason.
DK Metcalf’s trade request sent shockwaves through the NFL, with the Chargers immediately emerging as a potential landing place. But the Seattle Seahawks have a high asking price for the two-time Pro Bowl receiver. The Athletic reported the Seahawks are looking for first- and third-round picks for Metcalf, who is entering the final year of his contract and looking for a long-term deal.
It could be a philosophy-defining decision for Hortiz. The second-year general manager said at the NFL combine he will always rely on the draft as his primary roster-building method. Metcalf commands a $31.9 million cap hit in 2025, the highest number among receivers, according to Overthecap.com. But the powerful, 6-foot-4 receiver would be the ideal pairing for budding slot star Ladd McConkey.
Top receiver targets who wouldn’t cost Hortiz a coveted draft pick include Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Mike Williams.
Receivers D.J. Chark Jr., Joshua Palmer, Simi Fehoko and Jalen Reagor are set to hit free agency.
The Chargers already tendered tight end Tucker Fisk, and have free agency decisions to make on Stone Smartt and Hayden Hurst behind returning tight end Will Dissly.
J.K. Dobbins signed with with little fanfare last offseason, but should command significant interest after a career-best 905 rushing yards for the Chargers. Bringing the 26-year-old back could be a top priority with Gus Edwards set to be released. Dobbins said in January he hoped to return after the Chargers took a chance on him after significant Achilles tendon and knee injuries.
Last year, the Chargers drafted running back Kimani Vidal in the sixth round and could pick up another running back this year in a draft deep at that position.
All three Chargers offensive linemen slated for free agency are centers, led by starter Bradley Bozeman. The 30-year-old played more snaps than any other offensive player last season, but the interior offensive line could be due for a makeover after its struggles became impossible to ignore during the playoff loss to the Houston Texans. Hortiz said at the combine the changes could come from internal position switches as left guard Zion Johnson has been testing the waters at center.
Brenden Jaimes and Sam Mustipher will also hit the market. Mustipher started 2024 on the practice squad but was forced into a starting role for one game at guard.
Needing stability on the interior defensive line, the Chargers could start by bringing back nose tackle Poona Ford, who quietly starred last year. Morgan Fox, one of the defensive line’s longest-tenured Chargers, and Teair Tart, are also free agents.
Bosa’s release was the largest domino that needed to fall. The second will be whether the Chargers can bring back Khalil Mack.
Hortiz showed how much of a priority Mack’s return is by saying at the combine he hoped to get a deal done with the 34-year-old edge rusher before free agency began.
Daiyan Henley’s second-year emergence gives the Chargers a budding star at linebacker. Now Hortiz must find a running mate.
Pending free agent Denzel Perryman, 32, missed six games because of injury in his return to the Chargers after he spent the first six seasons of his career with the team.
Special teams stalwart Nick Niemann and fellow reserve linebackers Troy Dye and Shaquille Quarterman also will be free agents. Dye, a Norco native who returned to Southern California as a free agent on a one-year deal, had a career-best 57 tackles last season.
Molden’s extension was the Chargers’ first free agency salvo of the offseason, locking up the starting safety to a three-year deal. Midseason practice squad promotion Tony Jefferson and waiver wire addition Marcus Maye will be free agents again.
At cornerback, the Chargers may be ready to part with former second-round pick Asante Samuel Jr., who played in just four games because of a shoulder injury last season. While he was sidelined, rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still emerged as long-term answers in the secondary. Cornerback Kristian Fulton is also set for free agency after starting 14 games last season with a career-best 51 tackles and his first interception since 2022.
Punter JK Scott will be a free agent after three consecutive seasons with the Chargers. He also holds for kicker Cameron Dicker, who was signed to a lucrative contract extension last August to solidify the Chargers’ special teams.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.