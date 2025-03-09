Chargers free agency needs: DK Metcalf isn’t the only receiver on L.A.’s radar

The Chargers started the offseason with 27 impending free agents and general manager Joe Hortiz has already started chipping away at his to-do list. Bringing back safety Elijah Molden and releasing star edge rusher Joey Bosa only started what should be a busy offseason.

By releasing Bosa, the franchise’s longest-tenured player, the Chargers saved more than $25 million in salary-cap space and now have the second-most cap room in the NFL entering free agency, according to Overthecap.com. The $90.7 million of cap space could be used to address major questions at receiver, running back and offensive line as the Chargers try to improve on their wild-card round appearance in 2024.

Here’s a breakdown of the Chargers roster and free agency needs: