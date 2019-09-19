Maroon 5 guitarist James B. Valentine lists Midcentury stunner in Los Feliz

Maroon 5 lead guitarist James B. Valentine has listed his Los Feliz home for sale at $3.785 million.

Built in 1960, the striking Midcentury Modern-style house is known as the Steel House for its steel construction and cantilevered wing. Architect Neil A. Johnson drew inspiration from the postwar Arts & Architecture Case Study House program when designing the residence. A recent restoration by Mark Haddawy has brought it back to its original form.

Set on a knoll with city-light views, the single-story home epitomizes cool California modernism with its clean lines, overhanging eaves and walls of glass. Some 2,100 square feet of interior features Terrazzo floors, beamed ceilings and an open floor plan.

1 / 26 The Midcentury Modern-style home is built around a swimming pool. (Berlyn Photography) 2 / 26 Tropical landscaping surrounds the home. (Berlyn Photography) 3 / 26 The house features clean lines and walls of floor-to-ceiling windows. (Berlyn Photography) 4 / 26 A patio area. (Berlyn Photography) 5 / 26 The glass-walled Midcentury Modern-style home, built in 1960, was designed by architect Neil A. Johnson and recently restored by Mark Haddawy. (Berlyn Photography) 6 / 26 A balcony overlooks the swimming pool. (Berlyn Photography) 7 / 26 The balcony wraps around two sides of the residence. (Berlyn Photography) 8 / 26 The pool has a built-in spa. (Berlyn Photography) 9 / 26 A suspended fireplace makes a statement in the living room. (Berlyn Photography) 10 / 26 The living room features glass walls on two sides. (Berlyn Photography) 11 / 26 The dining room sits off the open-plan living area. (Berlyn Photography) 12 / 26 Period furniture is found throughout the house. (Berlyn Photography) 13 / 26 Floor-to-ceiling windows in the dining room bring in natural light and tree-top views. (Berlyn Photography) 14 / 26 The galley-style kitchen. (Berlyn Photography) 15 / 26 Cabinetry creates a barrier between the kitchen and living spaces. (Berlyn Photography) 16 / 26 Exposed beams top the master suite. (Berlyn Photography) 17 / 26 There are dual vanities in the master bathroom. (Berlyn Photography) 18 / 26 The master suite has a view of the pool. (Berlyn Photography) 19 / 26 A glass-enclosed shower and soaking tub are among the features. (Berlyn Photography) 20 / 26 Another bedroom has built-in bookshelves, a staple of modernist architecture. (Berlyn Photography) 21 / 26 A bedroom. (Berlyn Photography) 22 / 26 Floating steps lead up to the balcony. (Berlyn Photography) 23 / 26 Overhanging eaves are a hallmark of the style. (Berlyn Photography) 24 / 26 The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. (Berlyn Photography) 25 / 26 Besides a swimming pool, the grounds feature a cold plunge and sauna in the garden. (Berlyn Photography) 26 / 26 A carport sits below the house. (Berlyn Photography)

Advertisement

A suspended fireplace serves as the focal point in the living room, which is bordered on two sides by floor-to-ceiling windows. A garden-view dining room and an updated kitchen sit off the living room area. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The flat-roofed residence sits on about a third of an acre and has a swimming pool with a spa. Various gardens, sitting areas, a cold plunge and a sauna are tucked away on the grounds. A carport sits below the house.

Valentine, 40, was part of the musical trio Square and also played with the ska band Reel Big Fish before joining Kara’s Flowers, later renamed Maroon 5, in the early 2000s. The group is known for such hits as “Harder to Breathe,” “Makes Me Wonder” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

The band’s most recent studio album, “Red Pill Blues,” was released in 2017 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.



Advertisement

Valentine bought the place in 2006 for $2.2 million, records show.

Juan Longfellow and Louise Leach of Deasy Penner Podley and Alex Barad of Nourmand & Associates hold the listing.