Former UCLA star Carnell Lake makes a quick sale in Laguna Niguel

That was fast. Following 19 years of ownership, retired football star Carnell Lake tackled the sale of his Laguna Niguel home in just four days.

The All-Pro safety sold the gated-community property for $880,000, or $25,000 shy of his asking price. He paid $354,000 for the place in 1990 after his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

An exterior of stucco and clay tile gives the home a Mediterranean vibe. Inside, living spaces calm things down with tan tones and carpeted floors.

High ceilings hang over the expansive living and dining areas, and angled skylights top the breakfast nook. The main level also holds a family room with a fireplace and a kitchen with dual ovens.

Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a loft finish off the 2,056-square-foot floor plan, including a master suite with vaulted ceilings and a private balcony.

Tucked into the back of the neighborhood, the home expands to a grassy backyard with a trellis-topped patio and sweeping canyon views. Homeowners association dues grant access to multiple swimming pools, tennis courts, beach trails and a clubhouse.

Tracy Fullenkamp and Ellie Ghorbani of First Team Estates held the listing. Peter Lee of Good Harvest Investment Group represented the buyer.



Lake, 52, enjoyed a prolific college career at UCLA that saw him record 45.5 tackles for losses, the most in school history. His success continued into the NFL, where he made five Pro Bowls and was elected to the 1990s All-Decade Team.