‘Avengers: Endgame’ composer Alan Silvestri seeks $13.95 million for coastal Carmel compound

Oscar-nominated film composer Alan Silvestri is seeking a blockbuster sale in Carmel. His 14-acre estate, complete with a Craftsman-inspired mansion and three guesthouses, just hit the market for $13.95 million.

The asking price seems a bit more in tune with the market. Last year, he sought roughly $17 million for the property but found no takers.

According to the listing agency, the scenic environment full of wooded knolls and ocean vistas has provided inspiration for many of Silvestri’s award-winning scores including “Forrest Gump,” the “Back to the Future” trilogy and multiple “Avengers” films.

Clad in stone, the main house boasts an eye-catching design palette of mahogany, redwood and jade. There’s a step-down living room, formal dining room, center-island kitchen, office, wine cellar and second-story entertainer’s loft with dramatic ocean views.

Advertisement

1 / 8 The main home. (Ron Bird) 2 / 8 The living room. (Ron Bird) 3 / 8 The office. (Ron Bird) 4 / 8 The wine cellar. (Ron Bird) 5 / 8 A guesthouse. (Ron Bird) 6 / 8 The main home and swimming pool. (Ron Bird) 7 / 8 The 14-acre estate. (Ron Bird) 8 / 8 Aerial view of the home. (Ron Bird)

In total, the four homes combine for eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in 12,175 square feet. The trio of guesthouses all carry their own style; one features a cottage vibe with splashes of brick, while another is composed of two castle-like turrets.

Outside, the park-like grounds feature a swimming pool and tennis court among rolling lawns and manicured gardens. A series of patios take it all in.

Tim Allen of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.



Advertisement

Active since the ‘70s, Silvestri has racked up an impressive string of credits such as “Predator,” “Cast Away,” “Night at the Museum” and “Mac and Me.” His work on “Forrest Gump” and “The Polar Express” received Oscar nominations, and his more recent films include “Ready Player One” and “Avengers: Endgame.”