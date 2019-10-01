Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s marital home sells for $21.65 million

The marital home of musicians Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale has sold in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $21.65 million.

The renovated contemporary-style home, once owned by Jennifer Lopez, is in a guard-gated enclave north of Beverly Hills and sits on a lot of about two acres. Besides the 11,845-square-foot main house, the property has an infinity-edge swimming pool, a lighted tennis court and a playground. There’s also a chicken coop.

Inside, the home keeps the eyes moving with black-and-white striped cabinetry in the kitchen, an artful accent wall in the dining room and three fireplaces set within ribboned stone. A theater room, a gym and two offices are among other living areas. Including the guesthouse, there are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

A covered lounge creates additional living space outdoors and has a patio with a wet bar and another fireplace.

The property last changed hands in 2006 for $13.25 million, property records show. Although it carries a 90210 ZIP Code, the L.A. Times Mapping Database identifies the area as part of Studio City.

Stefani, 49, gained fame as a co-founder and lead vocalist for the band No Doubt. She has won three Grammys, including two for the songs “Hey Baby” and “Underneath It All.” She returned to the singing competition show “The Voice” this season as a coach.

The 53-year-old Rossdale is the frontman and guitarist for the rock band Bush. The group has released six studio albums, most recently “Man on the Run” in 2014.



Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Craig Knizek of the Agency were the listing agents. Stephen Resnick and Jonathan Nash of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.