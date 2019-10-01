Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s marital home sells for $21.65 million

Gwen Stefani
The marital home of Gwen Stefani, pictured, and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale has sold for $21.65 million. The contemporary mansion in a guard-gated Beverly Hills Post Office-area community had been publicly listed for as much as $35 million.
(Jamie Nelson)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Oct. 1, 2019
2:53 PM
Share

The marital home of musicians Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale has sold in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $21.65 million.

The renovated contemporary-style home, once owned by Jennifer Lopez, is in a guard-gated enclave north of Beverly Hills and sits on a lot of about two acres. Besides the 11,845-square-foot main house, the property has an infinity-edge swimming pool, a lighted tennis court and a playground. There’s also a chicken coop.

Inside, the home keeps the eyes moving with black-and-white striped cabinetry in the kitchen, an artful accent wall in the dining room and three fireplaces set within ribboned stone. A theater room, a gym and two offices are among other living areas. Including the guesthouse, there are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

1/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
2/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
3/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
4/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
5/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
6/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
7/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
8/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
9/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
10/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
11/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
12/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
13/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
14/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
15/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
16/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
17/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
18/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
19/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
20/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
21/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
22/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
23/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
24/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
25/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
26/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
27/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
28/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
29/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)
30/30
Hot Property | Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale  (Redfin.com)

Advertisement

A covered lounge creates additional living space outdoors and has a patio with a wet bar and another fireplace.

The property last changed hands in 2006 for $13.25 million, property records show. Although it carries a 90210 ZIP Code, the L.A. Times Mapping Database identifies the area as part of Studio City.

Stefani, 49, gained fame as a co-founder and lead vocalist for the band No Doubt. She has won three Grammys, including two for the songs “Hey Baby” and “Underneath It All.” She returned to the singing competition show “The Voice” this season as a coach.

The 53-year-old Rossdale is the frontman and guitarist for the rock band Bush. The group has released six studio albums, most recently “Man on the Run” in 2014.

Advertisement

Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Craig Knizek of the Agency were the listing agents. Stephen Resnick and Jonathan Nash of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement