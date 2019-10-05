Home of the Week: In Pasadena, coaxing a 1920s gem into the present

The single-story house received a Remodelista design award in 2018 for best professional living/dining room.
(Jack Bremen / Herringbone Design)
In the bathrooms, which have been updated, brass plumbing pops against the white subway tile.
Set in the historic Prospect Park area of Pasadena, this Andalusian Spanish-style bungalow has come full circle after a recent restoration and renovation by Jeffrey Botwin and Philip Howlett of Herringbone Design.
To execute their vision, which involved bringing the 1920s residence into the present, the designers removed solid walls and added French doors to create a sense of continuity and flow throughout the single-story floor plan. A pop-up tray ceiling was introduced to the living room to add light and volume to the space. Outside, a trio of courtyards serve as a series of exterior rooms.
The details
Location: 1146 Wotkyns Drive, Pasadena, 91103
Asking price: $1.495 million
Year built: 1924
Architect: Harold Huxtable Martin
Living area: 1,436 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms
Lot size: 6,286 square feet
Features: European oak and black Belgian limestone floors; granite counters with leathered finish; brass hardware; decorative/period lighting; custom millwork; updated kitchen; radiant-heated bathroom floors; formal living room; front, rear and side courtyards
About the area: In the 91103 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $767,000, an 8.1% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Boyd Smith and Matt Littell, Deasy Penner Podley, (626) 755-7822
