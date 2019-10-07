Onetime N.Y. beach home of Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft is for sale

A New York beach house once owned by comic actor and filmmaker Mel Brooks and his wife, actress Anne Bancroft, has come on the market at $4.995 million.

Set on a waterfront lot in Southampton Village, the two-story shingle-clad cottage dates to 1960 and has been well maintained. Updates include new marble counters in the kitchen.

The 2,300-square-foot house contains four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom. The dining room opens to deck space.

Views from the house and 1.33-acre site take in the water. A deck with an outdoor shower overlooks Shinnecock Bay.

Mel Brooks, 93, is known for such films as “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Spaceballs” and “The Producers,” for which he won an Oscar.

Bancroft, who died at 73 in 2005, is remembered for her roles in “The Graduate,” “The Miracle Worker” and “Agnes of God,” among others. She won an Oscar for “The Miracle Worker.”

The property last sold in 2000 for $1.55 million and has been leased out in recent years.

Michaela Keszler of Douglas Elliman is the listing agent.