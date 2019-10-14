Nile Niami’s latest creation aims for $65 million in Bel-Air

What do you get when you pair an ultra-modern, high-concept architect with a film producer-turned-spec developer with a penchant for over-the-top opulence and gargantuan price tags? This Bel-Air showplace, which just hit the market for $65 million.

The nearly 30,000-square-foot mega-mansion is the latest collaboration between architect Paul McLean — who’s designed homes owned by Calvin Klein and the Winklevoss twins — and developer Nile Niami, whose extravagant playgrounds cater to the richest of the rich.

Their other efforts together include the Opus, an $80-million golden-gated mansion with a Champagne room stocked with Cristal, as well as the One, a 100,000-square-foot giga-mansion with its own casino, IMAX theater and jellyfish room. The One has not yet surfaced for sale, but it has been teased in the media for years with a target asking price of $500 million.

1 / 21 The entry. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 2 / 21 The reflecting pool. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 3 / 21 The living room. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 4 / 21 The staircase. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 5 / 21 The dining room. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 6 / 21 The family room. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 7 / 21 The wine cellar. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 8 / 21 The kitchen. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 9 / 21 The master bedroom. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 10 / 21 The closet. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 11 / 21 The dressing room. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 12 / 21 The master bathroom. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 13 / 21 The hair salon. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 14 / 21 The movie theater. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 15 / 21 The powder room. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 16 / 21 The office. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 17 / 21 The hallway. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 18 / 21 The swimming pool. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 19 / 21 The exterior. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 20 / 21 The back patio. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles) 21 / 21 The exterior. (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)

Niami and McLean’s lastest collaboration showcases splendor as much as the others. Spanning two acres in the affluent Westside pocket, the prized property holds a contemporary home with nine bedrooms, a 160-foot outdoor pool and a 30-foot water wall.

Reflecting pools with floating steps surround the estate, which opens to a grand foyer under 25-foot ceilings. A curved staircase navigates the floor plan, breaking up the crisp, clean lines featured throughout the rest of the interior.

Traditional living spaces include an expansive living room, a chandelier-topped dining room, a marble kitchen and an indoor-outdoor family room with a built-in fireplace. For amenities, there’s a movie theater, a glass wine cellar, a hair salon and a gym. A wellness spa boasts a massage studio and separate facial and yoga rooms.

Walls of glass open outside, where a kitchen, outdoor shower and landscaping surround the massive swimming pool.



Jennie Priel and Aaron Kirman of Compass’ Aaron Kirman Group hold the listing.