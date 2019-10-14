Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Nile Niami’s latest creation aims for $65 million in Bel-Air

Spanning two acres in Bel-Air, the gated property holds a nearly 30,000-square-foot mansion, a 160-foot pool and a 30-foot water wall.
(Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 14, 2019
2:23 PM
What do you get when you pair an ultra-modern, high-concept architect with a film producer-turned-spec developer with a penchant for over-the-top opulence and gargantuan price tags? This Bel-Air showplace, which just hit the market for $65 million.

The nearly 30,000-square-foot mega-mansion is the latest collaboration between architect Paul McLean — who’s designed homes owned by Calvin Klein and the Winklevoss twins — and developer Nile Niami, whose extravagant playgrounds cater to the richest of the rich.

Their other efforts together include the Opus, an $80-million golden-gated mansion with a Champagne room stocked with Cristal, as well as the One, a 100,000-square-foot giga-mansion with its own casino, IMAX theater and jellyfish room. The One has not yet surfaced for sale, but it has been teased in the media for years with a target asking price of $500 million.

The entry.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The reflecting pool.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The living room.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The staircase.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The dining room.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The family room.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The wine cellar.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The kitchen.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The master bedroom.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The closet.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The dressing room.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The master bathroom.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The hair salon.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The movie theater.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The powder room.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The office.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The hallway.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The swimming pool.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The exterior.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The back patio.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)
The exterior.  (Juwan Li / Marc Angeles)

Niami and McLean’s lastest collaboration showcases splendor as much as the others. Spanning two acres in the affluent Westside pocket, the prized property holds a contemporary home with nine bedrooms, a 160-foot outdoor pool and a 30-foot water wall.

Reflecting pools with floating steps surround the estate, which opens to a grand foyer under 25-foot ceilings. A curved staircase navigates the floor plan, breaking up the crisp, clean lines featured throughout the rest of the interior.

Traditional living spaces include an expansive living room, a chandelier-topped dining room, a marble kitchen and an indoor-outdoor family room with a built-in fireplace. For amenities, there’s a movie theater, a glass wine cellar, a hair salon and a gym. A wellness spa boasts a massage studio and separate facial and yoga rooms.

Walls of glass open outside, where a kitchen, outdoor shower and landscaping surround the massive swimming pool.

Jennie Priel and Aaron Kirman of Compass’ Aaron Kirman Group hold the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
