Hollywoodland home with decades of star appeal comes to market

The onetime home of early motion picture star Gale Sondergaard, who won the very first Academy Award for best supporting actress for her 1936 film debut in “Anthony Adverse,” has listed for sale in the Hollywoodland area of Beachwood Canyon for $4.537 million.

Called Casa Canem, the Spanish Colonial-style home is a work of Carl Lindbom, the architect who designed Richard M. Nixon’s Western White House in San Clemente.

Renovated and restored by current owners Renny Maslow, a commercial director, and his wife, stylist Erica Maslow, the classic two-story features arched doors and windows, beamed ceilings and an updated kitchen. Colorful tile risers create visual interest against rustic Saltillo floors.

A little over 4,000 square feet of living space includes a living room with a lounging nook, an open breakfast room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The formal dining room has French doors that open to the backyard.

Outside, mountains and the landmark Hollywood sign create a backdrop for a covered brick patio, lawn and a fenced swimming pool. Stone pathways lead to various sitting areas and lookout points throughout the grounds.

Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Assoc. and Rick Yohon of Sotheby’s International Real Estate hold the listing.

Renny Maslow has directed scores of commercials for ESPN, Chevy and Diet Coke, among others. He directed and produced the dark comedy “Effed!” starring Zach Braff and Ted Levine.



He and his wife bought the property in 2011 for $1.95 million, records show. A decade earlier, the home was owned by “American Pie” co-director Paul Weitz.