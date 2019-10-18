Retired baseball pitcher Carl Pavano puts Florida home up for sale

Baseball veteran Carl Pavano is hoping to bag a buyer in Florida, the state where he won a World Series championship in 2003 with the Marlins. His Spanish-vibe home of nine years in Palm Beach Gardens is on the market for $2.75 million.

That’s $600,000 less than the former All-Star pitcher paid for the place in 2010, records show.

The golf course property claims a third of an acre in Mirasol County Club, a gated community of about 1,200 homes. Palm trees frame the entrance to the remodeled house. Inside, five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms are spread across 7,341 square feet of space.

1 / 19 The two-story living room. (Douglas Elliman) 2 / 19 The living room. (Douglas Elliman) 3 / 19 The kitchen. (Douglas Elliman) 4 / 19 The dining room. (Douglas Elliman) 5 / 19 The family room. (Douglas Elliman) 6 / 19 The office. (Douglas Elliman) 7 / 19 The master bedroom. (Douglas Elliman) 8 / 19 The master bathroom. (Douglas Elliman) 9 / 19 The balcony. (Douglas Elliman) 10 / 19 The theater. (Douglas Elliman) 11 / 19 The lounge. (Douglas Elliman) 12 / 19 The game room. (Douglas Elliman) 13 / 19 The billiards room. (Douglas Elliman) 14 / 19 The loggia. (Douglas Elliman) 15 / 19 The swimming pool. (Douglas Elliman) 16 / 19 The back patio. (Douglas Elliman) 17 / 19 The courtyard. (Douglas Elliman) 18 / 19 The entry. (Douglas Elliman) 19 / 19 The exterior. (Douglas Elliman)

Advertisement

Through columns, a foyer with inlaid floors adjoins an expansive living room complete with beamed ceilings, wainscoting and a wet bar. A loft with wrought-iron rails surveys the scene from above. Barrel ceilings top the center-island kitchen, and coffered ceilings top the family room. Other highlights include a wood-paneled office, formal dining room, billiards room and theater.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a bathroom with a freestanding tub and a terrace overlooking the fairway. Down below, a loggia opens to a palm-topped pool and spa.

Craig and Heather Bretzlaff of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

After being drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 1994, Pavano played for the Montreal Expos, Marlins, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins before retiring in 2012 with a career record of 108-107 and ERA of 4.39. In 2003, he helped lead the Marlins to a World Series victory over the Yankees in six games.



Advertisement

Other athletes that have owned homes in Palm Beach Gardens include golfer Dustin Johnson, pitcher Chris Carpenter and tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.