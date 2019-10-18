Top sales: September sees a slew of off-market deals

A lifestyle entrepreneur, a music executive and a drag queen were among the movers and shakers making waves in Los Angeles County’s high-end real estate market in September. Here’s a closer look:

$42.75 million — Beverly Hills Post Office

On Angelo Drive, a multilevel mansion developed by private equity investor and lifestyle entrepreneur Max Fowles-Pazdro sold to a limited liability company for $3.75 million less than the asking price.

Set behind artistic gates, the 24,000-square-foot mansion has five kitchens, two wine rooms, eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and seven powder rooms. Plaster walls, chevron-patterned oak floors and silk and cashmere wallpaper are among interior details. A biometric fingerprint reader is used to unlock the pivoting front doors.

Advertisement

The mansion sits on a 43,000-square-foot lot where late poet-songwriter-singer Rod McKuen once had a home. A zero-edge swimming pool, an outdoor theater, a bocce ball court and gardens make up the grounds.

Stephen Resnick and Jonathan Nash of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Patrick Fogarty, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.

1 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 2 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 3 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 4 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 5 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 6 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 7 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 8 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 9 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 10 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 11 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 12 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 13 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 14 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 15 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 16 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Simon Berlyn) 17 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Jeremy Spann) 18 / 18 Beverly Hills spec mansion | Hot Property (Jeremy Spann)

$24.9 million — Pacific Palisades

Advertisement

In the Huntington Palisades area, a Mediterranean-style home that was once the centerpiece of the McCormick Estate, a 13-acre compound built for a manufacturing heir, sold in a deal completed off market. It had been listed earlier in the year for $27.5 million.

Built in 1929, the bluff-top residence takes in ocean views from nearly every room. Features include a solarium with hand-painted beams, hand-waxed Venetian plaster walls and a recently updated master suite. A total of six bedrooms and five bathrooms lie within more than 6,200 square feet of space.

Outside, grounds of about two-thirds of an acre hold a terrace, a swimming pool and lawn. A brick motor court sits beyond the gated entry.

$23.45 million — Malibu

Philanthropists James and Eleanor Randall sold their Malibu home of more than a decade to a trust in a deal completed off market.

The 1.7-acre estate, set on an ocean-view bluff, includes a French Regency-style main residence, two guesthouses, a lighted tennis court and a swimming pool. The stone-clad main home has ocean views from nearly every room. Its 13,000 square feet of living space includes a chef’s kitchen with a marble-topped island, a billiards room, a theater, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The property was previously put up for lease a year ago for $100,000 a month. There have been five home sales of $20 million or more in Malibu this year, records show.

Sandro Dazzan of the Agency was the listing agent. Melissa Oliver of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

Advertisement

Philanthropists James and Eleanor Randall have sold Malibu estate, which sits on a 1.7-acre bluff with panoramic ocean views, for $23.425 million. (Simon Berlyn)

$19.66 million — Brentwood

Real estate agent and “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” personality Tracy Tutor sold a home she owned in a trust on North Carmelina Avenue for about $4.7 million less than the asking price.

The Monterey Colonial-inspired house was designed by architect Stephen Giannetti and built in 2008. It has about 11,000 square feet of living space, a two-story entry, a library/billiards room and a bar. In the living room, sets of French doors open directly to a covered lounge. There are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Outside, lawn borders a swimming pool and pool deck. A pool house with a fireplace sits across from the main house.

Tutor co-listed the property with fellow Douglas Elliman agent Gina Dickerson.

$16.949 million — Beverly Hills Post Office

Capitol Music Group Chairman Steve Barnett sold his home on Beverlycrest Drive to a limited liability company tied to Vestar Capital founder Robert Rosner and his wife, Cecile, in a deal completed off market.

Advertisement

The Spanish-style house, built in 2001, anchors a roughly half-acre hilltop lot with a swimming pool and spa. The home has about 6,800 square feet of living space, coffered ceilings, four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Built in 2001, the hilltop home expands to a scenic backyard with a lawn, swimming pool and sweeping city views. (The Agency)

$14.75 million — Beverly Hills

Producer Lisa Henson, daughter of “Muppets” creator Jim Henson, sold her home on North Arden Drive for about $2.25 million less than the asking price. The buyer was a trust tied to Michael Patrick King, the writer-director behind “Sex and the City” and “2 Broke Girls.”

The 92-year-old Spanish hacienda boasts character details such as plaster walls, custom tilework and arched openings. Thick beams top the formal living room, which has a massive fireplace, and the dining room has hand-painted ceilings. An updated kitchen is equipped with two islands. Including a detached guesthouse, there are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Outside, the property has vegetable gardens, patios and a swimming pool.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Forrest O’Connor of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

$13.7 million — Beverly Hills

A trust tied to television and talk show host RuPaul paid about $2.7 million less than the asking price for a European-vibe mansion on Laurel Way.

A two-story foyer topped with an elaborate dome sits beyond the entry of the 10,000-square-foot house. On the main level are a media room, an office, a wine cellar and a pair of living rooms with parquet floors. The master suite — among the six bedrooms and eight bathrooms — lies upstairs.

Outside, lampposts punctuate grounds containing a swimming pool and a gazebo.

RuPaul, 58, boasts an impressive string of film and TV credits dating to the 1980s, and his reality competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has won four Primetime Emmy Awards. He’s also released 12 studio albums, the most recent of which was 2018’s “Christmas Party.”

Myra and Michael Nourmand of Nourmand and Associates held the listing. Michael Libow of Compass represented the buyer.